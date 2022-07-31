ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, PA

Morrisville scores late to defeat Newtown and advance to Little League state final

By Paul Schofield
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
sauconsource.com

Saucon’s Talitha Diggs Celebrating Recent World Championship

Saucon Valley’s own Talitha Diggs will celebrate her recent world championship at home in Hellertown Thursday, with an event at the bandshell in the borough’s Dimmick Park. Diggs, who will turn 20 on Aug. 22, won gold in the 400-meter relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship held...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Temple News

Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament

As rain poured down, Philadelphia’s own Big 5 college alumni took the floor at Rucker Park in a first-round regional matchup in The Basketball Tournament on July 16. The televised affair, TBT’s first-ever outdoor game, turned into a private competitive matchup after a rain delay forced a relocation to Gauchos Gym in the Bronx.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Family Fun

Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford

The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
visitprinceton.org

Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County

If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

The Herald relocates to Doylestown

Mulefeathers, the Delaware Canal mule who stood at the Herald’s entrance for 15 years is standing guard at a new location. The Herald office has moved from Lahaska to 875 N. Easton Road, Doylestown 18902. Contact information, except for the mailing address, has not changed. Still the same faces, still the same phone number. The newspaper will be delivered to the same locations and readers can pick up copies at the new office.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots

The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang

An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout.Image via Nur B. Adam, Bucks County Courier Times. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

