ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Molt's Scott Olson couldn't imagine not participating in Great American hill climb

By JOHN LETASKY 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Molt, MT
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Butte, MT
City
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location

BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Magic City#Great American Hill#The Great American#Bmc
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your sports

Results: 1, 119, Bill Tiefenthaler/Tim Vicars/Tony Wright/Bruce Dunkin; 2, 124, Ned Johnerson/Gary Pollock/Steve Schieno/Kurt Helgevold; 3, 125, Greg Kemmis/Mark Erickson/Mike Joyce/Frank Preshern; 4, 127, Mike Taylor/Sonny Westerman/BD Pete Harris/Terry Lane. Low gross: 73, Tim Vicars; 77, Greg Kemmis. Low net: 68, Kurt Helgevold; 70, scorecard playoff, Ned Johnerson; 70, Paul...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables

The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers. The USDA granted Montana $600,000 from the $400 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program as part of the Biden administration’s […] The post USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?

These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen to play college baseball at Williston State

BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen has committed to play baseball at Williston State in North Dakota. Bergen will be joining Royals' teammate Carter Venable with the Tetons. Williston State is a National Junior College Athletic Association team that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and finished 34-15 this past season.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Rimrock mall in Billings updates hours

The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings

It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy