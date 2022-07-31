Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say

www.syracuse.com
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
See capture of man after chase who police say robbed Central NY bank (video)
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a North Syracuse Bank after a traffic pursuit Wednesday, they said. Around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, Solvay Bank, 628 S, Main St., was robbed, according to a news release from the North Syracuse police Tuesday. The bank captured a...
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
cnycentral.com
Large amount of cocaine found in car during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
localsyr.com
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
localsyr.com
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Two airlifted to Syracuse after head-on crash in Thousand Islands, troopers say
Clayton, N.Y. — Two people were airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash in the Thousand Islands region, state police said. Randolph D. Heinle, 84, of Richfield, Ohio, was driving out of a parking lot at Natali’s Restaurant at 37067 State Route 12 in Clayton at 8:47 p.m. Monday when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police on Tuesday.
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
wwnytv.com
After fatal crashes, motorcyclists urge safety
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Motorcyclists are urging common sense safety after fatal crashes in northern and central New York. Over the last week, Brett Vansant, 55, of Macomb, died in a crash in Theresa, and Bruce Hinman, 74, of Parish, died in a crash in the Town of Mexico.
Missing 75-year-old man found safe
Update 2:52 p.m.: William Lamb, 75, has been found safe, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Clyde, N.Y. -- A 75-year-old missing man from Wayne County may be in need of medical attention, according to state officials. William Lamb, of Clyde, suffers from dementia and has been missing...
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Update: 3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
Romesentinel.com
Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire
UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
Is Syracuse woman who killed boyfriend by driving over him a victim, a killer or both? Judge decides
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse woman who intentionally drove over and killed her boyfriend to escape abuse was sentenced Thursday morning. Judge Matthew Doran said this was one of the hardest questions of his long career: Do you let a killer walk free because of the trauma she has suffered or retraumatize her by sending her to prison while she is pregnant?
Update: 14 people displaced after large Syracuse apartment fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters Thursday battled a large apartment complex fire south of Syracuse University. Sixty-five firefighters fought the fire in Building 1500 in the Clarendon Heights apartment complex, according to a Syracuse Fire Department news release Thursday evening. The multi-building complex at 508 Ivy Ridge Road is off of East Brighton Avenue.
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Four people hurt in 2 shootings less than a mile apart in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in two shootings within four hours less than a mile apart in Syracuse overnight, police said. The first shooting was at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Townsend Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. Police...
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
