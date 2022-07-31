ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Huntington Hospital Earns FIve-Star Rating

By Pam Robinson
 4 days ago
Huntington Hospital was one of seven Northwell Health hospitals to receive four-star or better ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced last week.

Huntington had the highest possible rating of five stars, with Glen Cove Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, receiving four stars.

CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, created the five-star rating.

“I see the amazing effort by Northwell Health team members every time I step inside one of our hospitals and those results are reflected in CMS’ latest ratings,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. “Our hospitals scored extraordinarily well in mortality and safety of care, crucial metrics for any patient to consider when choosing where to get their health care. The mission is a good one – raising the health of the communities that we serve – and I’m proud of the work that we continually put in.”

Huntington Hospital – one of two five-star hospitals on Long Island, eight in New York State and 429 nationwide – is top-rated by CMS for the second straight year.

CMS data for the report was collected between January 2017 through September 2020, depending on the reporting metric, and excludes January 1-June 30, 2020.

“The 2022 CMS Stars ratings – which include Huntington Hospital’s continued rating as a five-star hospital and six other Northwell hospitals receiving a four-star rating – reflect Northwell’s commitment to excellent patient care outcomes and safety, efficient processes and patient experience,” said Peter Silver, MD, senior vice president and chief quality officer at Northwell Health. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have never taken a day off from our focus on these areas, and we anticipate continued excellent ratings for our hospitals in the years ahead.”

Huntington, NY
