Northern Colorado Owlz walk off Billings Mustangs twice in doubleheader

Big inning, Jaiden Turner's arm lift Billings Royals to win at Northwest Regional
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Royals scored all of their runs in the second inning, then rode the pitching of starter Jaiden Turner to a 5-1 victory over the host Gillette Riders in the first round of the Northwest Regional Legion tournament on Wednesday. Turner, a right-hander, allowed three...
"Hang loose": Relaxed Billings Royals set for Northwest Regional tournament
BILLINGS — “Hang loose.”. That’s been the Billings Royals motto since early in the season and it’s served the Montana State AA American Legion baseball champions well. “Just hang loose and play how we always play and trust in each other,” said Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen...
Billings team victorious in Little League state championship, heads to CA to represent MT
When 12-year-old boys think of summer, many dream of sleeping in, family trips and care-free days away of school. A Billings Little League team sacrificed their days off to dream of victory at the upcoming state tournament — and now that dream is a reality. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles,...
Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen to play college baseball at Williston State
BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen has committed to play baseball at Williston State in North Dakota. Bergen will be joining Royals' teammate Carter Venable with the Tetons. Williston State is a National Junior College Athletic Association team that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and finished 34-15 this past season.
Billings' Royals Davis Mosier, Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt to play college baseball at Vermilion
BILLINGS — The Billings Royals' Davis Mosier and the Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt will each be playing baseball at Vermilion Community College next season. The two will join Michael Feralio, who was a super senior for the Scarlets this year and played at the school in Ely, Minnesota, prior to joining the Scarlets for the 2022 campaign.
Scoreboard: Your sports
Results: 1, 119, Bill Tiefenthaler/Tim Vicars/Tony Wright/Bruce Dunkin; 2, 124, Ned Johnerson/Gary Pollock/Steve Schieno/Kurt Helgevold; 3, 125, Greg Kemmis/Mark Erickson/Mike Joyce/Frank Preshern; 4, 127, Mike Taylor/Sonny Westerman/BD Pete Harris/Terry Lane. Low gross: 73, Tim Vicars; 77, Greg Kemmis. Low net: 68, Kurt Helgevold; 70, scorecard playoff, Ned Johnerson; 70, Paul...
