Northern Colorado Owlz walk off Billings Mustangs twice in doubleheader

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals' Davis Mosier and the Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt will each be playing baseball at Vermilion Community College next season. The two will join Michael Feralio, who was a super senior for the Scarlets this year and played at the school in Ely, Minnesota, prior to joining the Scarlets for the 2022 campaign.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO