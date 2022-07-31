Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes

manchesterinklink.com
Nashua’s historic Indian Head Bank on Main Street sells for $1.6M, soon to become 22 apartments
NASHUA, NH – Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of Downtown Nashua’s most recognized landmark properties in May. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main Street consists of over 18,000 SF and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in Downtown Nashua.
Provencher becomes first ever female Manchester Board of Assessors member
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Lee Ann Provencher became the first female member of the Manchester Board of Assessors since the board was created in 1905. Provencher began working for the City of Manchester in 1986 in an entry level position and served the city in various roles, working in the Finance Department for seven years as well as serving as the assistant to the Board of Assessors starting in 1994. She has also been a certified appraiser for the past 18 years and holds an associate’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in business.
Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
Aug. 29 citywide hospitality job fair aims to meet the need among businesses to fill open positions
This free event will allow your business to interview and hire prospective applicants for critical positions within your company. Tables and chairs will be provided on behalf of the DoubleTree by Hilton. Please RSVP to Erik Lesniak at elesniak@manchesternh.gov no later than 3 p.m. on August 22 if you would like to attend and participate in the Job Fair.
I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
WMUR.com
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
Chief Parent set to retire after 33 years with MFD
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted with regret the upcoming retirement of Manchester Fire Department Chief Andre “Andy” Parent. Parent has been a firefighter for nearly 36 years, with 33 of those years coming in Manchester following a short stint...
Aldermen approve two-year MEA contract
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a contract between the Manchester School District and the Manchester Education Association (MEA). “This contract is a continuation of the strong collaborative work between the District and teachers on behalf of students,” said Manchester...
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end
Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
Jumbo Capital Sells Lowell Building
LOWELL, MA–Boutique real estate brokerage firm Peak Real Estate Partners represented Jumbo Capital Inc. in the sale of 75 Technology Drive, Lowell, Massachusetts to Rhino Capital Advisors LLC. The sale prices was not disclosed. Anthony Biette of Peak represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer in...
Fire in North Hampton under investigation
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Officials in North Hampton are investigating the cause of a building fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Granite Post Green on Lafayette Road. Crews found a postal building at the park engulfed in flames, officials said. No one was hurt.
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
The Colors of Change: Kimball Jenkins and MyTurn mural making internship
A note from Yasamin Safarzadeh, Program Director at Kimball Jenkins:. I want to take a moment to share my excitement with this one-of-a-kind program conceived by artist Richard Haynes, MyTurn and ourselves here at Kimball Jenkins. We have come together with 15 brilliant students to conceive and execute a mural that encapsulates the themes of equity and inclusion. We want our interns to continue to utilize our networks and resources and Manchester InkLink has been wonderful enough to create an ongoing space for these young artists to continue to publish their work and receive compensation for such work; comics, press releases, articles, insights and so on! Without further ado, our first installment.
