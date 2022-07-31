Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Lee Ann Provencher became the first female member of the Manchester Board of Assessors since the board was created in 1905. Provencher began working for the City of Manchester in 1986 in an entry level position and served the city in various roles, working in the Finance Department for seven years as well as serving as the assistant to the Board of Assessors starting in 1994. She has also been a certified appraiser for the past 18 years and holds an associate’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in business.

