ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UFC 277: Drew Dober gets KO over Rafael Alves after barn-burning slugfest (Video)

By Adam Stocker
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV

Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
wrestlingrumors.net

UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time

That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy