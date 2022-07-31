Oxford firefighter injured while battling blaze in Cosgrove

www.1630kcjj.com
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
KCCI.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after reported assault
A Coralville man faces charges after an alleged assault Tuesday night. Officers responded to 2400 block of Walden Road in Iowa City around 11 pm on reports of an assault that occurred on the premises. The man told police that 18-year-old Jestin Wiseman Inman of Boston Way came to the residence to speak to him about a family member.
KCJJ
Department of Public Safety releases name of person involved in Cedar Rapids shooting
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the person shot by Cedar Rapids Police over the weekend. At approximately 3:52 am Saturday, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids Police Officers.
KCRG.com
Road Rage incident on I-380 leads to multiple attempted murder charges
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for...
KCRG.com
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
KCJJ
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
KCJJ
Coralville hoping to redevelop area along Strip near 1st Avenue
A major redevelopment project is in the works for the south side of the Coralville Strip west of Walgreens. The City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat and the first consideration of a rezoning ordinance to accommodate the project last week. The plan would get rid of structures between Walgreens,...
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
A Cedar Rapids man faces decades in prison after an alleged road rage incident where he fired shots at a vehicle with four people inside. According to a release from the police department, the incident occurred at approximately 2:10 pm Tuesday. The Joint Communications Agency received a call from a passenger in a vehicle involved in the incident that began in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE with two vehicles traveling southbound on I-380. The caller said the passenger of another vehicle brandished a firearm during the road rage incident.
KCJJ
Iowa City gets grant to upgrade water fluoridation equipment
The City of Iowa City has announced that they’ve received a grant to upgrade its water fluoridation equipment and purchase lab equipment and supplies. The grant, from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, comes to over $13,800. City Manager Geoff Fruin says the upgrades will help ensure the health and safety of the city’s drinking water for years to come.
cbs2iowa.com
Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies arrested five people in the course of a two-year investigation. Those arrested were Richard, Mohorne,...
point2homes.com
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
KCJJ
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
