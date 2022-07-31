ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

11 Hurt in ‘Multi-Vehicle' Crash on I-495 in Prince George's County: Authorities

By Briana Trujillo
NBC Washington
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 5

Peter wise one
4d ago

well if people that are in the driver's sit under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and they are speeding at high speeds they have no idea how to drive or should not be driving in the very first place so serious crashes will happen with no excuses and if innocents are on the same road and involved they too will be caught up in the crashes too

Reply
3
Related
NBC Washington

Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean

Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
MCLEAN, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff

A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Child, Father Found Dead After Rescue Attempt in Potomac River

A 10-year-old boy and father who disappeared in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, on Monday were found dead, authorities say. After the father and son went missing Monday afternoon, the boy’s body was found Monday night by the county dive team, Maryland Natural Resources Police said in an update Tuesday night. His name was not released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
NBC Washington

Amtrak Train Hits Tractor-Trailer Stopped on Tracks in Maryland

One person was hurt when an Amtrak train crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped on railroad tracks in Brunswick, Maryland, on Thursday and the tractor-trailer was forced into a truck, officials say. Amtrak Capitol Limited Train 29 was headed from D.C. to Chicago at about 5:15 p.m. when the...
BRUNSWICK, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#I 495#Nbc Washington
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Voice

Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police

Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Tree Falls Across Capital Beltway in Springfield, Lanes Reopen: VDOT

A tree fell across the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) near Springfield, Virginia, Thursday morning, blocking all Inner Loop lanes for hours. All lanes have reopened, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The tree fell near Braddock Road (Virginia Route 620). Virginia State Police said they got the report about 3...
SPRINGFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy