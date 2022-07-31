The Sheriff Strikes Back

On Sunday, August 21, 9:00 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership with the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, CicLAvia will open 6.6 miles of streets connecting East and West Hollywood communities, temporarily turning car-filled streets into public park space for the day. CicLAvia is free. Participants of all ages and abilities will enjoy a day to sightsee, play and explore local gems between East and West Hollywood, while experiencing the joy of safe, people-powered transportation on car-free open streets. The Meet the Hollywoods route includes Santa Monica Blvd, Highland Ave, Hollywood Blvd, between San Vicente Blvd to the west and N Virgil Ave to the East. Show up anywhere along the route at any time and have fun!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO