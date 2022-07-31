The Sheriff Strikes Back

wehoville.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
AUG 21: CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods
On Sunday, August 21, 9:00 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership with the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, CicLAvia will open 6.6 miles of streets connecting East and West Hollywood communities, temporarily turning car-filled streets into public park space for the day. CicLAvia is free. Participants of all ages and abilities will enjoy a day to sightsee, play and explore local gems between East and West Hollywood, while experiencing the joy of safe, people-powered transportation on car-free open streets. The Meet the Hollywoods route includes Santa Monica Blvd, Highland Ave, Hollywood Blvd, between San Vicente Blvd to the west and N Virgil Ave to the East. Show up anywhere along the route at any time and have fun!
WeHo responds to claim that voters have been removed from records
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is charged with overseeing voter records in Los Angeles County, including the City of West Hollywood. The City agrees that West Hollywood voters should be registered in West Hollywood and will work collaboratively with the County to address any discrepancies. If a member of the public thinks they aren’t registered in the correct city, then they should check their voter registration status by clicking https://www.lavote.gov/vrstatus/ .
foxla.com
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
Next-gen Lime, Bird models are hitting WeHo streets
The City of West Hollywood has deployed next generation Lime e-bikes for bikeshare as part of the City’s “Dockless Mobility” pilot program and plans to launch Bird’s E-Bikes in August. Approximately 25 Lime e-bikes are currently available throughout West Hollywood each day. That number may increase...
After protesters' disruption, LA council votes to crack down on homeless encampments near schools
The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hourlong disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
Who leads fundraising in race for WeHo City Council?
Robert Oliver closed the June 30 fundraising period for WeHo City Council having raised $112,133. Oliver, a Public Safety Commissioner, bested all other declared candidates by a wide margin. Donors included West Hollywood City Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John Erickson as well as Horvath appointee and City Lobbyist Esteban Montemayor, and a number of donations from Horvath and Erickson appointee’s. Latham & Watkins, attorneys who represent many of the city’s largest developers, were also solidly behind Oliver in his first race for West Hollywood City Council. There were 35 individual donations from West Hollywood residents.
WeHo showers Block by Block chief with praise in wake of bad press
Three weeks after WeHo’s top security ambassador made headlines over a prior conviction and prison sentence, Shea Gibson found himself inundated with support from the community. Councilmember John Erickson presented Gibson with a proclamation from City Council at their meeting Monday night as members of the audience clapped and...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
2urbangirls.com
Prestigious Los Angeles private school sued for wrongful termination of Black employee
LOS ANGELES – A former administrative assistant for a private school attended over the years by the children of many celebrities sued her former employer Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired because she is Black, female and had health problems. Christina McCrary’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, filed against...
UPS driver settles suit alleging L.A. school worker doused her with urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
theeastsiderla.com
What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council
Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary - 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
Fresno drops out of pilot project letting bars open till 4 a.m. Will WeHo follow suit?
Last call in Fresno will remain 2 a.m. After a public backlash, Mayor Jerry Dyer has withdrawn his city from a pilot project that would allow a limited number of California cities — including West Hollywood — to permit bars to stay open until 4 a.m., according to the Fresno Bee.
Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital
Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
Woman drops lawsuit vs. Staples for alleged rat problem
A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit.
