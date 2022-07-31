Frontier Days: Ever wonder how a rodeo switches to a concert? Here’s how it works

capcity.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
capcity.news
Mural-making event part of Cheyenne’s August First Friday Art Walk
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — August’s First Friday Art Walk has a cast of new artists, as well as a mural-making event. The First Friday Art Walk will take place on Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The following artists will be on display:. Art@the Hynds will feature Donna...
NebraskaTV
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Closes with a Bang
What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts of the 3,000 volunteers....
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
thecheyennepost.com
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
cowboystatedaily.com
25 Bronze Statues Installed In Cheyenne Capitol Bronze Project And 30 More Planned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It brought a smile to Harvey Deselms’ face when he saw all of the people taking selfies with the any of the two dozen bronze statues in downtown Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days last week. People would run their hands...
capcity.news
After a hot July, the first week in August is heating up as well
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is heading into a hot first week of August after having high temperatures through July. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne listed the average temperatures for the month of July at a high of 87.8 and a low of 59. The hottest day of the month was July 18, which had a high of 99.
capcity.news
‘Stuff the Bus’ donation drive to help students have supplies for school year scheduled for Saturday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An annual donation drive designed to ensure local students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year will be held Saturday, the City of Cheyenne noted in a Wednesday release. The “Stuff the Bus” event, during which several drop-off locations across the city will...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Martin; Bennett
Sarah Elizabeth Martin, age 57, quietly departed this mortal life on July 17, 2022. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sorely missed. Sarah was musically gifted and played the clarinet, bassoon, and piano. In her work life, she found fulfillment as a pharmacist, serving the people of Alaska. To her friends and family, she was lovingly known as “Auntie Sarah.”
capcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft are supporting response to...
Southlake Style
Kaden Anderson Commits To University of Wyoming
Southlake Carroll’s quarterback has officially committed to the University of Wyoming. On Monday, Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to the university via Twitter. Last season, Kaden threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping the Dragons achieve a 14-1 season record. He was also named to the 4-6A First Team All-District.
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/3/22–8/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Public Service Committee to review amendment regarding sanitary sewer system requirements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Several amendments that could grant exceptions to residents regarding the sanitary sewer system are up for consideration by the Public Service Committee this week. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of...
