49th Clinton County Fair begins; Donna Timblin named 2022 Friend of the Fair

Clinton County accepts state election grant
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday gave their approval to a $112,442 state grant towards the local costs associated with staging the November election. The election marks the first time Pennsylvania will be providing its counties with financial assistance to help underwrite the costs of...
Multiple Clinton County entrepreneurs recognized by PA Wilds
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. last week recognized the recipients of the 2022 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The winners were honored at the 2022 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held July 28 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore. The Champion...
7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
Calling all Flaming Foliage future Queens and Escorts!
RENOVO – With almost two months to go, the Flaming Foliage Festival Committee is “full steam ahead” with plans for the 73rd annual festival this October 14-16 in Renovo. Information was recently shared on their website and with The Record announcing the Future Queen & Escort Contest.
Lock Haven’s Friday concert: Biscuit Jam returns to Triangle Park
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Biscuit Jam, who performs unique acoustic interpretations of classic rock favorites as well as traditional folk songs and Americana-flavored original compositions will perform at Friday’s free summer concert at Triangle Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. While beloved “sing-along” tunes are the Biscuits’ bread...
Visiting the Animals at T&D’s Cats of the World in Snyder County
Pennsylvania is home to many great zoos, but there are only a handful of wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Because of this, I was excited to recently have the chance to check out T&D’s Cats of the World. T&D’s Cats of the World is located in Penns Creek, a...
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
State College
Bank Planned for Next Phase of Patton Crossing Development
Plans are moving forward for a bank that would be the next building constructed for the expansive Patton Crossing development off of North Atherton Street. Centre 1st Bank’s proposed two-story, 14,800-square-foot location would be the second of 20 planned buildings in the overall development. Discount grocery store chain Aldi’s first Centre County location was also the first Patton Crossing business when it opened last year.
Parade floats needed for Flaming Foliage Festival
Celebrating 73 years this year the Flaming Foliage Festival Committee is excited to announce that they are seeking parade floats and special vehicles for this year’s festival. As in years past, the Committee is asking for a description and size of the parade float or special vehicle to ensure...
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
State College
Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage
To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
Milton Twp. road closure extended
A necessary detour follows Mahoning Avenue to Duck Creek Road to Palmyra Road.
Mount Nittany Health expands with 8 new providers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system. The announcement took place on Friday, July 30. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president, and CEO of […]
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Timing of State College Atherton Street construction project is inevitable but not ideal
Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.
Williamsport Memorial Pool not opening after all
Williamsport, Pa.— After announcing that the pool would open tomorrow, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter has issued a statement saying the Max M. Brown Memorial Pool will not be open. The pool was set to open tomorrow at 11 a.m., but due to bacteria levels being too high, the pool will not open as planned. It is not known at this time when the pool will finally open. Slaughter did say...
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site work taking shape
CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new gastrointestinal surgeon
Lewisburg — The Bariatric Center of Evangelical is pleased to welcome Dr. Jon Gabrielsen, a bariatric specialist and surgeon, to its team this month. As a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and foregut surgery, Dr. Gabrielsen performs a variety of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries, including procedures that can help patients lose weight, correct hiatal hernias, and treat refractory reflux disease. Practicing in general surgery since 2003, Dr. Gabrielsen has been...
