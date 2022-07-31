Man accused of forcibly entering ex’s house, pepper spraying her

huroninsider.com
Woman accused of breaking into man’s house, pepper spraying him
SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old woman was charged with a felony on July 28 after she allegedly broke into a man’s house and pepper sprayed him, which caused to be hospitalized. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Linden Street house for a 911 hang up call, where the caller gave only gave the address and said to hurry up. Soon after that call, according to the report, a woman called 911 and said that Davina McEwen was trying to enter her husband’s house and pepper sprayed him.
13abc.com
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
Victims return to scene, more gun fire erupts
Three people were shot in Mansfield after police say it appears some type of fight broke out, a woman was shot, and then two victims returned to the scene and more gunfire erupted.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
Cleveland Woman Convicted Of Killing Police Officer In Carjacking
Tamara McLoyd, 19, of Garfield Heights was convicted Wednesday after being found guilty of charges that included one count of aggravated murder of a police officer, along with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges, after confessing to shooting 25 year old off duty police officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in a carjacking.
Ohio taco stand owner accused of possessing 4 kilos of cocaine, $50K in cash
FREMONT, Ohio — An Ohio taco stand owner is accused of possessing four kilograms of cocaine and $50,000 in cash, authorities said. Octavio Vasquez, of Fremont, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree felony drug trafficking and first-degree drug possession, according to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
13abc.com
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday after her 18-year-old daughter was found dead. Police said the teenager was “functionally-impaired.”. According to Toledo Police, on April 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase Street after receiving a call...
Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges
FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
hometownstations.com
Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis
The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
Ohio police K-9 stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
At least 3 injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Ohio — At least three people are injured after being shot in Mansfield Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Diamond Street around 8 p.m., according to the Mansfield Division of Police. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a gray Hyundai sedan...
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
13abc.com
Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights. The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon. In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
13abc.com
TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning. A call for a stabbing at the Key Bank near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police, 34-year-old man was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Life Squad...
13abc.com
Case Files: Family urges someone to come forward with information on the murder of Cethus Jay Manning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gwen Manning describes her only son, Cethus Manning, who went by Jay, as a kind, humble child who was always willing to help others. ‘He was a helpful child, a respectful child,” says Gwen Manning. “He wasn’t out here selling dope, slanging guns, none of that.”
Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
huroninsider.com
Cedar Point employee accused of punching woman in the face after she recorded him
SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.
