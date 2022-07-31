Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

cbs4indy.com
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
cbs4indy.com
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
Bartholomew County's prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
cbs4indy.com
Man crashes into trees and dies in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lawrence Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the 12400 block of Pendleton Pike. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on its side with the driver of the...
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
cbs4indy.com
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Muncie man accused of killing own mother charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after authorities alleged he killed his own mother and claimed Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.
cbs4indy.com
‘I haven’t eaten all day’ Bloomington mom arrested after child texts dad about apparent neglect
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A child’s text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman’s arrest. “There nothing at the house to eat and I haven’t eaten all day”
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 ramp
A motorcyclist died when he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Part of old Marion County Jail to be transformed into apartments, theatre
INDIANAPOLIS — The city announced today it has selected a bid from a developer to transform two buildings that were part of the old Marion County jail. Marion County Jail II and the arrestee processing center on the east side of downtown will be converted into a mixed-use development.
cbs4indy.com
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate.
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
WTHI
'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at local store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store. We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Authors Awards shortlists 40 books written by Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve heard of shop local, but how about read local?. The 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards has shortlisted 40 books eligible for awards in eight categories marking the most recognized books published by Hoosiers in 2020 and 2021. The Indiana Authors Awards said...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Previously convicted Lyft driver had warrant for arrest when he crashed in Fishers
INDIANAPOLIS — A Lyft driver had an active warrant for his arrest when he crashed in Fishers, leading to a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The DOJ said 34-year-old Terrance Clarke, of Athens, Georgia, was convicted in 2017...
