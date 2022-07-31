Charles Esten back to perform at Paramount Bristol

wcyb.com
wcyb.com
EuNoia concert to be held at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol for worthy cause
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It is a community effort to focus on needed services for those across our community. If you are interested in attending the concert, as well as helping Frontier Health reach their $100,000 goal, the Eunoia Concert is coming up next Saturday, August 13 at Cumberland Square Park.
cardinalnews.org
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
wcyb.com
Celebration of the 48th Carter Family Festival coming up Saturday
HILTONS, Va. (WCYB) — In honor of the Carter family, its annual festival is back. This is the 48th year of the event, nestled in Hiltons, Virginia. It's the first time the festival is opening back up since the COVID pandemic. The festival will feature several bands, including White...
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
elizabethton.com
A Life Lived: Patti Treadway provided a raincoat when life’s storms came
Patti Treadway could do almost anything she set her mind to do, but she chose to teach young children and that is where she left her mark in this life. Patti, who passed away July 8 at the age of 69, taught kindergarten and Head Start at Happy Valley Elementary School for 35 years.
Kingsport Times-News
It's tomato time in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The annual celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
wcyb.com
First Presbyterian Church of Bristol collecting supplies for flood victims
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — In response to historic flooding in Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, a local church is calling on area residents to donate supplies. First Presbyterian Church of Bristol is asking for people to donate water, cleanup supply buckets and baby supplies. Justin Miller, Local Mission...
Fox 19
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - By now you have probably seen the photo of an elderly woman sitting in her home as it filled with flood water. The woman is Mae Amburgey. She is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose.
wjhl.com
Previewing new events and businesses in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for their Back-to-School Shop-n-Hop, Back-to-School Giveaway, Kingsport bike rentals , and a new location of Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream!. For more information go to visitkingsport.com.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough hosts Downtown at Dusk: Wizardly World Edition
Downtown Jonesborough was transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Saturday evening from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The event was part of Jonesborough’s Downtown at Dusk series. Activities included the Sorcerer's Sprint, a one mile race through Main Street, the Hogwarts Express and a variety of vendors.
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
wcyb.com
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend
BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital asking for toy donations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving. The children’s hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children […]
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Ballad unveils free mobile health clinic
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Wednesday press event, Ballad Health officials revealed the result of a partnership that they hope will bring care to hard-to-reach parts of the region. “Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls,” said Paula Masters, vice president of Health Programs for the system. “And bringing it […]
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
wcyb.com
Bristol abortion clinic could be crossing state lines
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Abortions will no longer be provided at Bristol Regional Women's Center in Bristol, Tennessee, after August 24. Just one day later on August 25, Tennessee's Human Life Protection Act, which prohibits abortion, will take effect. Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum told News 5 the clinic...
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
