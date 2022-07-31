Two Jackson County residents found dead after house fire; homicide investigation underway

www.whiterivernow.com
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Mountain View woman accused of stealing over $2,300 in iPhones
A contract employee in the electronics department of the Mountain View Walmart store is accused of stealing almost $2,300 in iPhones and an activation card. Stone County Circuit Court records say the woman, Justice Lehelle Brown-Earnest, 19, of Mountain View, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering.
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Murder investigation in Jackson County after two bodies found
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities last night (Friday, July 29th) after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents...
State Police investigating bodies found inside Jackson County burned home
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating the deaths of two Jackson County individuals that were found dead inside a burned home on the evening of July 29. State law enforcement says they were requested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the discovery of a dead man and woman who were found after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport.
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig. According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on East Highland Drive, west of Barnhill at 10:22 p.m on Sunday, July 31.
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The suspect in an incident in which a person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival has been identified. The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested on Saturday, July 30. On the night of the incident, Sharp...
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
Woman escapes injury in morning hit-and-run crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run crash. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 (Johnson Avenue) and Oriole Drive. The victim was stopped at the stop sign when she said a...
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
1 area man killed, 1 injured in crash at Newport
One area man was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Newport Thursday morning. Killed in the accident was 72-year-old Barry W. Bowman of Horseshoe Bend. Forty-five-year-old Mark Davis of Mammoth Spring, along with men from Jonesboro and Frankston, Texas, were injured and taken to a hospital in Newport for treatment.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
County equalization board sets schedule to hear appeals
The Independence County Board of Equalization has set its schedule to hear appeals for 2022. During the last evaluation by the county assessor, property values, in many cases, changed. To appeal your real estate appraised value, you must schedule an appointment in front of the equalization board no later than Monday, Aug. 15. To do so, call the Independence County Clerk at (870) 793-8828.
