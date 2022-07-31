KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival

A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO