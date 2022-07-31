Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day

www.wbrc.com
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
FIRST ALERT: Greatest rain chance this PM sets up along and west of I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures aren’t bad and in the upper 80s and a few spots are in the lower 90s. We continue to track widely scattered areas of rain and storms moving northward and tracking across west Alabama. Best chance through the early evening hours sets up along and west of I-65. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but most should behave. Keep up with radar trends and any notifications via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALEA and schools urge caution on roads with the sun setting on the summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children and grandchildren will soon be back in the classroom, but even if you are kid free, the return to school will undoubtedly affect you, in particular out on the road ways. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a number of tips today to encourage...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
BA.5 remains dominant strand of COVID-19 as cases surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, officials with UAB Medicine provided an update to the COVID-19 pandemic in our community. According to the CDC, much of Alabama has a high community level spread. BA.5 is the dominant strain leading a surge of cases. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is the UAB Division...
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Alabama Power customers to pay more
Alabama Power customers will pay a higher monthly bill starting this month. Monthly rates will increase roughly six dollars due to the rising cost of fuel. Customers struggling to pay their bill can visit Alabama Power’s website and chat with the Customer Support Center. Customers can also help their fellow neighbors by donating to Project SHARE. That’s an Alabama Power project that helps people who can’t afford their power bill. Communications Specialist Anthony Cook says the price adjustment is inevitable and must be done.
Justin Bogie: Alabama Department of Labor overpaid unemployment recipients by more than $164 million in 2020-21
According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Alabama overpaid unemployment compensation benefit recipients by more than $164 million in 2020 and 2021. Now the Alabama Department of Labor wants some of that money back, sending bills, sometimes as high as $20,000, to citizens. Governor Kay Ivey disagrees, implying that the state should absorb the loss and move on.
Market Wagon helps local farmers and other food producers deliver locally sourced food to your doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The demand for locally sourced food is up in Alabama, and local food producers are turning to the online market to deliver the farm right to your front door. The pandemic did some major damage to our supply chain making it harder to find certain foods...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
In Alabama town plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief
The heads of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Lowndes County to announce Tuesday a pilot program to help rural communities that face serious sewage problems like those here.
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
U.S. Air Force struggling to recruit, including in Alabama
HOOVER, Ala. — Finding qualified people to join the United States military is becoming difficult for recruiters across the country, including in Alabama. Watch the video above to learn more.
Feds promise help to Alabama communities, others plagued by raw sewage problems
When there’s heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
