Man Stabbed to Death on Bus in Desert Hot Springs

mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
mynewsla.com
Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal
The third suspect arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal was charged Wednesday. Ireneo Dominguez Lagunes, 56, was charged with felony counts of committing arson on a property, having a fire explosive and being an accessory aid. The other two suspects were charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in bed of a burnt pick-up truck in Thermal. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus M. The post Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Suspects Charged in Connection with Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Thermal
Two of three suspects arrested in connection with the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal were charged Tuesday — one with murder and the other as an alleged accessory to the crime. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
At Least 70 Residents Displaced After Fire at Moreno Valley Apartment Complex
At least 70 people were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire partially destroyed a Moreno Valley apartment complex. Riverside County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 6:55 p.m. to the 13200 block of Heacock Street, near Moreno Valley Community Park, on what was initially reported as a fire in the attic of a two-story commercial building, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Suspects Arrested in Discovery of Burned Body Found in Vehicle
Three suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection to the burned body of a Coachella man found inside a vehicle in Thermal last month. Coachella residents Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez were arrested in connection to the homicide from July 14, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation
One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim’s son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The officer was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as 45-year-old Nuevo resident, Matthew Lewis. “We are saddened by the tragic and sudden...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
Comments / 0