Desert Hot Springs, CA

Man Stabbed to Death on Bus in Desert Hot Springs

By Contributing Editor
 4 days ago
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto

A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal

The third suspect arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal was charged Wednesday. Ireneo Dominguez Lagunes, 56, was charged with felony counts of committing arson on a property, having a fire explosive and being an accessory aid. The other two suspects were charged...
THERMAL, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash

Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in bed of a burnt pick-up truck in Thermal. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus M. The post Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
#Police#Violent Crime
At Least 70 Residents Displaced After Fire at Moreno Valley Apartment Complex

At least 70 people were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire partially destroyed a Moreno Valley apartment complex. Riverside County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 6:55 p.m. to the 13200 block of Heacock Street, near Moreno Valley Community Park, on what was initially reported as a fire in the attic of a two-story commercial building, according to a department statement.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
MENIFEE, CA
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck

The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Suspects Arrested in Discovery of Burned Body Found in Vehicle

Three suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection to the burned body of a Coachella man found inside a vehicle in Thermal last month. Coachella residents Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez were arrested in connection to the homicide from July 14, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
Desert
Public Safety
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
PERRIS, CA
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged

A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation

One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later

A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
HIGHLAND, CA
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial

A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim’s son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation...
BANNING, CA
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash

A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The officer was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as 45-year-old Nuevo resident, Matthew Lewis. “We are saddened by the tragic and sudden...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1

An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

