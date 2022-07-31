Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. A group of people blocked traffic on the Watterson on July 24 to drag race and perform “donut” maneuvers. A similar incident also happened that weekend on 18th and Broadway.

