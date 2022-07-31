Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins

www.wave3.com
Wave 3
Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
Wave 3
2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street. Officers arrived and found...
WHAS 11
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
'It's just said. It's not fair.' Break-ins reported at downtown businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Downtown Louisville was once known as the safest area in Louisville, but recently it has been riddled with a series of crimes. The area has seen several break-ins, and on Friday afternoon, USPS said a postal worker was held at knifepoint. Goodwood Brewery experienced a break-in...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Old Louisville on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Wave 3
Man charged in 2021 Portland neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in a 2021 homicide in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is set to appear before a judge this morning. Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3 on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men seriously injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were hospitalized on Wednesday night following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Florence Avenue near the Circle K on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
wdrb.com
Street Rod owners show off vintage rides in downtown Louisville
Vintage vehicles! Street Rod Nationals rolls into downtown Louisville for annual parade. More than 10,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will be on display through Sunday.
Wave 3
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. A group of people blocked traffic on the Watterson on July 24 to drag race and perform “donut” maneuvers. A similar incident also happened that weekend on 18th and Broadway.
Wave 3
Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood. According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street. Delaney said the fire originated...
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
WLKY.com
Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year. The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
