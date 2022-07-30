ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

'Good to have the thing back again.' Historical Day event returns at Scroggs House Museum

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8tnT_0gzAicm800

It was good to be back, John Kurtz said.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bucyrus Historical Society held Historical Day at the Scroggs House Museum , 202 S. Walnut St., on Saturday.

"The weather's been great," Kurtz said. "We've had, I'd say, a nice crowd."

It wasn't a large crowd, but that meant people could see things and take their time, especially in the house, he said.

"It's been a good day," he said. "Good to have the thing back again after being gone a few years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1CLP_0gzAicm800

The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. Last year, the museum had an open house during Bucyrus' July 4 Bicentennial Weekend celebration .

'We'll get back in the groove next year'

"We decided last year not to have the Historical Day for that reason — we had it open during the bicentennial that weekend and didn't want to overextend our staff too much to get two things in a row," Kurtz said. "They were too close together, relatively speaking."

Linda Blicke, another member of the historical society, agreed the crowd wasn't as big as usual, though a large number of people were on hand just as the event was getting started. Skipping two years may have been a factor, and there weren't as many things going on as was common at past events.

"But like I said, we haven't had it in two years. We'll get back in the groove next year," Blicke said, laughing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQi54_0gzAicm800

New items spotlight Medal of Honor recipient, copper kettle

People attending had a chance to check out exhibits featuring newly acquired items pertaining to Bucyrus Medal of Honor recipient Harry Martin and to the Picking family, which operated the copper kettle works for many years .

Verna Schifer, a seventh-generation descendant of Bucyrus founders Samuel and Mary Norton , shared some of her family's memorabilia outside the carriage house. Her distant cousin, Dennis Norton, and his wife, Sue, greeted visitors outside the museum's front door, dressed in period costumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnrpC_0gzAicm800

"It's fun talking to him; we have a lot of good times, putting the stories together," Schifer said. "I gave him a hard time because all of the streets in Bucyrus are named after boys, except for Mary."

The Nortons had 12 children , and several downtown streets are named after their sons. Schifer is descended from their oldest daughter, Louisa.

It's the third time she has exhibited some of her items at one of the events, she said.

The goal of Historical Day is to give everyone a chance to tour the facility and learn more about the city's history, Kurtz said before the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycMTJ_0gzAicm800

The museum normally is open just one afternoon a week, 1-4 p.m. Mondays. It's closed on holidays.

"That isn't always convenient for some people, especially those that work," Kurtz said. "But that was the best we could do, one afternoon a week to have the museum routinely open. This is just a special weekend once a year that we do."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'Good to have the thing back again.' Historical Day event returns at Scroggs House Museum

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

The Inn at Ashland Woods hosts dog-themed "Mutt Strut" event

ASHLAND — The sounds of sniffing and panting filled the air at The Inn at Ashland Woods' first Mutt Strut Wednesday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes showed their stuff and socialized. Around 100 people and a few dozen dogs (plus one feline infiltrator in a backpack) showed...
ASHLAND, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage

MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
MARION, OH
Delaware Gazette

Park to host annual fest

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
DELAWARE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bucyrus, OH
Lima News

‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink

OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
OTTAWA, OH
Beacon

Yellow perch fishing blossoms around Lake Erie Islands

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing is on fire right now. How long have we been waiting to make that statement?. The big question right now is how long will the summer perch bonanza last after meager perch catches in spring and early summer. I’m hoping to give the walleye fishing a three- or four-week break while feasting on the excellent numbers of jumbo perch being hooked on perch and crappie rigs worked on or near the bottom of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage House#Gannett#Open House#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#The Scroggs House Museum
Lima News

Christian singer Michael W. Smith coming to Findlay

FINDLAY — Michael W. Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Smith is a multi-platinum Christian music artist who will perform with guest Jon Reddick during The Waymaker Tour. Ticket prices range from...
FINDLAY, OH
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kurtz
crawfordcountynow.com

Roofing company perfect fit for Bucyrus grad

BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus grad is returning to his roots and to his background in the roofing business. Jesse Groves is one of the newest project managers for Roofsmith Restoration, an Akron-based roofing company that offers residential and commercial customers more than just a new set of shingles. “It...
BUCYRUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits

MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

World War II ship to dock in Ashland

A World War II landing ship will dock at the Port of Ashland in September and be available for tours. The LST-325, a decommissioned tank landing ship, will be in town from Sept. 15-18 at the park, located at 50 15th St., and tours will be given from 9 a.m-5 p.m.
ASHLAND, OH
delawareohio.net

City Breaking Ground on two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership. with Bridge Investment Group, will break ground August 4 on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park.
DELAWARE, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County commissioners consider residential building code

MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Council approves annexation despite warning

BUCYRUS—Public hearings were held Tuesday night prior to the approval of the rezoning of 510-520 N. Sandusky Ave. into the downtown business district. The rezoning paves the way for the creation of the Norton Bicentennial Park, located on the site of the former Freddie’s Restaurant and the old ice plant.
BUCYRUS, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
696
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy