'Good to have the thing back again.' Historical Day event returns at Scroggs House Museum

It was good to be back, John Kurtz said.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bucyrus Historical Society held Historical Day at the Scroggs House Museum , 202 S. Walnut St., on Saturday.

"The weather's been great," Kurtz said. "We've had, I'd say, a nice crowd."

It wasn't a large crowd, but that meant people could see things and take their time, especially in the house, he said.

"It's been a good day," he said. "Good to have the thing back again after being gone a few years."

The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. Last year, the museum had an open house during Bucyrus' July 4 Bicentennial Weekend celebration .

'We'll get back in the groove next year'

"We decided last year not to have the Historical Day for that reason — we had it open during the bicentennial that weekend and didn't want to overextend our staff too much to get two things in a row," Kurtz said. "They were too close together, relatively speaking."

Linda Blicke, another member of the historical society, agreed the crowd wasn't as big as usual, though a large number of people were on hand just as the event was getting started. Skipping two years may have been a factor, and there weren't as many things going on as was common at past events.

"But like I said, we haven't had it in two years. We'll get back in the groove next year," Blicke said, laughing.

New items spotlight Medal of Honor recipient, copper kettle

People attending had a chance to check out exhibits featuring newly acquired items pertaining to Bucyrus Medal of Honor recipient Harry Martin and to the Picking family, which operated the copper kettle works for many years .

Verna Schifer, a seventh-generation descendant of Bucyrus founders Samuel and Mary Norton , shared some of her family's memorabilia outside the carriage house. Her distant cousin, Dennis Norton, and his wife, Sue, greeted visitors outside the museum's front door, dressed in period costumes.

"It's fun talking to him; we have a lot of good times, putting the stories together," Schifer said. "I gave him a hard time because all of the streets in Bucyrus are named after boys, except for Mary."

The Nortons had 12 children , and several downtown streets are named after their sons. Schifer is descended from their oldest daughter, Louisa.

It's the third time she has exhibited some of her items at one of the events, she said.

The goal of Historical Day is to give everyone a chance to tour the facility and learn more about the city's history, Kurtz said before the event.

The museum normally is open just one afternoon a week, 1-4 p.m. Mondays. It's closed on holidays.

"That isn't always convenient for some people, especially those that work," Kurtz said. "But that was the best we could do, one afternoon a week to have the museum routinely open. This is just a special weekend once a year that we do."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'Good to have the thing back again.' Historical Day event returns at Scroggs House Museum