ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 3 2 0 6 106 131
Montreal 2 5 0 4 191 193
Hamilton 2 5 0 4 141 175
Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 8 0 0 16 215 142
BC 5 1 0 10 208 121
Calgary 4 2 0 8 189 147
Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192
Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Seven
Thursday's Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Sunday's Games

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21

Week Eight
Thursday's Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday's Games

BC 32, Saskatchewan 17

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg 35, Calgary 28

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Football League#Calgary#Montreal#East Division W L#Ottawa#Edmonton
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy