KEVN
New and affordable housing project open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for boys and Midwest Housing Equity Group held a ribbon cutting to unveil phase one of their Heartland Heights affordable housing project. The Housing project is possible due to the tax...
KEVN
Smith holds meet-and-greet in Rapid City, Noem anticipates campaigning west river
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters, and they’re keeping a particular constituency in mind. Democratic nominee Jamie Smith made his first appearance in the Black Hills courting west river voters about two weeks ago,...
KEVN
Applications open for funds to local startups
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Elevate Rapid City is giving people in the area the opportunity to unleash their own entrepreneurial aspirations. The organization, as part of a partnership with Heartland Forward and Builders and Backers, announced that you can apply for a $5-thousand grant by turning ideas into potential businesses.
KEVN
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
KEVN
A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dog days of summer are spent by the pool, on the lake, or sitting inside next to the air conditioner. That’s how we dream of our summers, but for some kids, it’s feeding and taking care of livestock to show at the county fair.
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
KEVN
DSS to hold child care listening sessions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
KEVN
The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer. The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful...
KEVN
Don’t park there!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
kotatv.com
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
kotatv.com
Fish Wildfire still won’t be tamed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
Crook County Blaze Now at 6,500 Acres; Natrona Fire District Responds
A fire that was reported on Sunday south of Sundance in Crook County has grown to 6,500 acres, according to the interagency InciWeb said Tuesday afternoon. The affected area rose from 750 acres a day ago. Structures and infrastructure are threatened and is 0% contained, according to the news release.
KEVN
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
KEVN
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
KEVN
Much Nicer By the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Small chances of showers tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise mostly dry. Friday is when we will see more rain with scattered showers likely. That rain will continue Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow will be hot with most of our area near 100°. Temperatures on Friday will be hot as well, but much nicer weather is expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
KEVN
Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Star Village got a pleasant surprise when the Rapid City firetruck pulled into their neighborhood. The Rapid City Fire and Police departments joined together to show the community some support by hosting their second pop-up sprinkler party to help the kids stay cool and have some fun.
kotatv.com
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
KEVN
Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warm today but not as hot as Monday and Tuesday were as a slightly cooler air mass in in place. We’ll still see haze and smoke in the air at times today. The upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens over...
KEVN
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
