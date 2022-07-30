ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jefferson sat out Saturday, Rams 'working through' situation

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Van Jefferson suffered a knee injury late last season and while it didn’t keep him out of the Super Bowl, he did have offseason surgery to repair the issue. Hopefully it isn’t lingering into this year because his absence from practice on Saturday raised some concern.

Jefferson did not practice and afterwards, Sean McVay said the team is figuring out his situation and “working through that.” McVay was asked if it’s related to Jefferson’s knee surgery, but he declined to comment and said he didn’t have more information on it.

So needless to say, it’s something to monitor as training camp rolls on.

Jefferson is in line to be the Rams’ No. 3 receiver this season behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. He was a big part of the offense last year, operating as not only the No. 3 option, but the deep threat on the outside.

If there is a lingering issue with his knee, at least the Rams have a month-plus until Week 1.

