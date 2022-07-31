Teen killed, 4 wounded in knife attack on Wisconsin river; suspect arrested

nypressnews.com
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The department’s initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Also killed was Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., who was Walorski’s communications director.
Police reveal new details of car crash that killed congresswoman and aides
Investigators changed their initial account of the crash that killed US Representative Jackie Walorski and two staff members, saying on Thursday that the car she was a passenger in had crossed the centre line prior to the head-on collision. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it had obtained eyewitness and video evidence that showed a Toyota RAV 4 driven by Republican Party official Zachery Potts had drifted into the path of an oncoming vehicle, contradicting its earlier findings.Ms Walorski, 58, her communications director Emma Thompson, 28, and Mr Potts, 27, were killed in the crash in northern...
Bodycam footage released of man fatally shot by Phoenix police in mental health facility
The Phoenix Police Department released bodycam footage Tuesday evening from a police shooting on July 19 that left 22-year-old Matthew Begay, a member of a mental health facility, dead. The footage was included in a critical incident briefing, an edited video with some additional information about what officers say happened, released by the department....
1 dead after motorcycle and tractor trailer crash in Flagstaff near I-40
One person is dead after a tractor trailer and motorcycle collided near Interstate 40 and Westbound Country Club Drive on August 4. According to Flagstaff officials, around 9:30.m., a motorcycle and tractor trailer collided as both vehicles exited the I-40 freeway and attempted to turn left on Westbound Country Club Drive. ...
U.S. charges four Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor killing
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her home, in a case that sparked nationwide protests.
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire several miles south of town, officials said. Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said Thursday they expect the fire to pass through town, KREM-TV reported. The news outlet also reported that the entire town of Lind is being evacuated, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. that westbound State Route 21 at State Route 395 was closed in that area for wildfire activity. The new blaze was one of several that began burning this week around Washington.
