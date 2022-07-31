No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO