No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The swimming area of Wadsworth Falls State Park is closed after a water test showed high levels of bacteria in the water. According to a representative from DEEP, the area will be shut down until another test for bacteria levels is done. DEEP’s representative stressed that...
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Preparing for extreme heat, driver crashes into barn, honoring a fallen sergeant and a little help from Siri!. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 3, including an update on two Alex Jones trials. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said...
A Connecticut man came home to a wild scare over the weekend, discovering a bear in his kitchen, which returned once again the next day even though he had shooed the animal away. Bill Priest was working outside his West Hartford home Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when he went inside...
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
Connecticut’s capital city of Hartford has got a lot going for it. It’s one of our country’s oldest and most historic cities. Its 17 diverse neighborhoods mean there’s a lot of variety and something for everyone. Hartford is home to some of the largest corporations in the state, including Aetna and Hartford Financial Services. It’s a prominent center for events and has plenty of options for those who love restaurants, bars, theaters, and more.
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 4, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for extreme heat and humidity. An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland.
