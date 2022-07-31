ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after teen reports being shot at Magnuson Park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Seattle Police Department vehicle File photo: Seattle Police Department vehicle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man showed up at a Seattle hospital on Friday night with a gunshot wound to his back.

Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Magnuson Park.

When officers arrived, they found about 300 young people in the park partying, according to authorities.

Officers were told by people at the park that fireworks were set off and someone may have fired a gun into the air.

As officers were clearing the park, they were advised of an 18-year-old that had shown up at Seattle Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the teen told them he was at Magnuson Park when shots were fired in the air.

The teen also told police that while he was leaving the park, he realized he had been shot.

Police said they searched the park but could not find any evidence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

