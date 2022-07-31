Hochul: Monkeypox 'something we want to get in front of'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard sector Corpus Christi seized 40 illegally caught sharks from four fishermen on Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified the Coast Guard of the fishermen aboard a lancha, a 20-30-feet long fishing boat, involved in illegal fishing. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, lanchas are often used to transport illegal narcotics into the U.S. as well as used for illegal fishing. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson launched a 26-foot cutter boat to seize the illegal fishing equipment and 40 sharks aboard the lancha which was located approximately seven miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line. The illegal fishing took place in federal waters off Southern Texas.

