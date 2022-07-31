Hochul: Monkeypox 'something we want to get in front of'

spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What invasive species should New Yorkers look out for?
The DEC says they are getting more and more calls about different invasive species that are in New York. One that lots of people in the region have been seeing this summer is the spongy moth. “There’s not much known about the spongy moth, and it comes every 10-15 years,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
An inside look at Patricia Allen Fund investments at Oishei Children's Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition in the pediatric trauma bay at Oishei Children's Hospital, thanks to the Patricia Allen Fund. "They use this machine to look at the fracture to decide which way they're going to — what they need to do to straighten it and then to be able to take a picture of it afterward," Michelle Penque, OCH emergency department medical director, said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change
Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Speaker Heastie on the Build Public Renewables Act, CLCPA
When the Build Public Renewables Act, or BPRA, failed for a second year in a row, the environmental community was deeply disappointed, especially since the bill had passed in the state Senate. The BPRA would allow the New York Power Authority, or NYPA, to build and operate renewable energy projects...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?
AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Diabetes skyrockets as Texans try to keep up with increased medical costs
DALLAS — At least 621,000 Texans are unaware they have diabetes. Victoria Allen was among them until 2019. She has family members who have been diagnosed including a nephew who was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at just 5 years old. “I was healthy up until the day I found...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Loophole allows voters to change NY political affiliation for primary — for now
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A loophole caused by redistricting litigation currently allows for already registered voters in New York to change their political affiliation up to and the day of the August 23 primary. However, sources told Spectrum News 1 there is the possibility that loophole may still be closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Are tough decisions coming for New York's budget?
This past April, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers had a rare luxury in the world of New York state government: A budget surplus to spend. Boosted federal aid and increased taxes on the rich filled the stats' coffers, enabling the spending plan to increase funding for schools and health care, provide bonuses to frontline, suspend some gas taxes and increase pay for public workers. But with an economic downturn potentially looming, alarm bells are ringing in budget offices.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State Attorney Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Coast Guard seizes 40 illegally caught sharks near Texas waters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard sector Corpus Christi seized 40 illegally caught sharks from four fishermen on Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified the Coast Guard of the fishermen aboard a lancha, a 20-30-feet long fishing boat, involved in illegal fishing. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, lanchas are often used to transport illegal narcotics into the U.S. as well as used for illegal fishing. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson launched a 26-foot cutter boat to seize the illegal fishing equipment and 40 sharks aboard the lancha which was located approximately seven miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line. The illegal fishing took place in federal waters off Southern Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo program fostering positive development in young Black men
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new initiative in the city of Buffalo is helping young men of color find a safe space for self-development during their teen years. Unleash Your Greatness is a year-long program that gets underway on Friday with leadership teaching them everything from how to build self-confidence to the proper way to tie a necktie.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
Comments / 0