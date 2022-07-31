HOWELL: ***UPDATE*** MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON FRIDAY – DRIVER KILLED

ocscanner.news
Jersey Shore Man Was Intoxicated, Unlicensed In Deadly Head-On Crash: Report
A 27-year-old Monmouth County man was driving with a suspended license and was intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in June, NJ Advance Media reported. Wall resident Nolan T. Dickson was charged with vehicular homicide and causing death while operating a...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
Stafford Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Stafford are investigating a hit and run crash with...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Driver was unlicensed, intoxicated in crash that killed 82-year-old man, cops say
A New Jersey man had a suspended license and was under the influence of “intoxicating substances” when he caused a three-vehicle crash in Wall earlier this summer that left an 82-year-old man dead, officials said. Nolan T. Dickson, 27, of Wall, was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and...
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER
Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
Alleged Ocean County Cocaine Dealer Charged in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – An alleged drug dealer supplying cocaine in Ocean County was arrested...
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY: PROSECUTORS OFFICE JOINS IN NNO AND SHARES FUN PHOTOS
Joining Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey in collectively visiting a grand total of more than two dozen National Night Out locations across Monmouth County this evening were about 50 members of MCPO, including Acting Chief of Detectives John G. McCabe, Jr. and Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Wojciechowski. …it was a...
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
Authorities: 23-year-old motorcyclist fatally crashes in Howell
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Howell Friday night.
