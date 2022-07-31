Arkansas State Police investigate shooting involving officer, suspect in custody

www.thv11.com
Related
Conway police: 3 arrested in motel drug sting; methamphetamine, marijuana & handgun seized
Conway police said three people are facing felony charges after being arrested in a motel drug sting.
KHBS
Fort Smith police find woman dead in creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman died in Fort Smith after a police call Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Someone called police from a retailer at about 4 p.m., reporting a woman in crisis. The woman ran from the area. When police arrived, they found her dead in Mill...
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
KHBS
Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russellville widow chooses to forgive after deadly DWI crash
After a drunk driver took her husband's life, a Russellville woman is choosing forgiveness. Monday, 30-year-old Ricky Roberts plead guilty to negligent homicide, unauthorized use of vehicle, and first offense DWI in Pope County Circuit Court.
Deputy injured during armed stand-off in Johnson County
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department was wounded earlier today during an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane in Johnson County. Law enforcement officers found themselves in a stand-off after the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
insideedition.com
Arkansas Family Comes Together to Aid 13-Year-Old Sole Survivor of House Fire
After a house fire killed six of her family members, the sole survivor is being supported by her relatives. According to 40 / 29 News, a fire destroyed a home in Arkansas, leaving six people dead and investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Department have been looking into the source of the fire.
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
neareport.com
Conway Man Sentenced for Importation and Possession of Illegally Taken Wildlife
Defendant Imported Live Chinese Giant Salamanders and Other Reptiles. LITTLE ROCK—A Conway man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife. Jackson Roe, 27, was sentenced on Monday afternoon by Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr., to three years probation and 150 hours of community service.
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
Pope Co. judge faces suspension, ordered to anti-bullying class
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year-long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
How to get an issue on an Arkansas ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — November is just around the corner, which means polling places are set to get busy again. While there are some issues on the ballot every time you vote, have you ever stopped to think about how those issues got there in the first place?. For...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Firefighters work to put out 80-acre fire in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County. Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze. At this time, no residential homes or...
aymag.com
Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas
There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
Arkansas rescuer finds dead dogs and cats in trash bags
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
Gas in Arkansas drops below $4 per gallon, 1st time since summer began
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Gas prices across the state of Arkansas have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time in two and a half months, AAA said in a report on Thursday. Arkansans at the pump are now seeing $3.86 on average for regular unleaded fuel. That's 17 cents fewer compared to last week, but still a dollar more compared to this day last year.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0