Arkansas State Police investigate shooting involving officer, suspect in custody

 5 days ago
www.thv11.com

KHBS

Fort Smith police find woman dead in creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman died in Fort Smith after a police call Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Someone called police from a retailer at about 4 p.m., reporting a woman in crisis. The woman ran from the area. When police arrived, they found her dead in Mill...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
Shooting#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Johnson Co#Mrap#Arkansas State Police Cid#Johnson Regional Hospital
THV11

Deputy injured during armed stand-off in Johnson County

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department was wounded earlier today during an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane in Johnson County. Law enforcement officers found themselves in a stand-off after the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
neareport.com

Conway Man Sentenced for Importation and Possession of Illegally Taken Wildlife

Defendant Imported Live Chinese Giant Salamanders and Other Reptiles. LITTLE ROCK—A Conway man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife. Jackson Roe, 27, was sentenced on Monday afternoon by Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr., to three years probation and 150 hours of community service.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

How to get an issue on an Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — November is just around the corner, which means polling places are set to get busy again. While there are some issues on the ballot every time you vote, have you ever stopped to think about how those issues got there in the first place?. For...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Firefighters work to put out 80-acre fire in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County. Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze. At this time, no residential homes or...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas

There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
MORRILTON, AR
THV11

Arkansas rescuer finds dead dogs and cats in trash bags

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Gas in Arkansas drops below $4 per gallon, 1st time since summer began

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Gas prices across the state of Arkansas have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time in two and a half months, AAA said in a report on Thursday. Arkansans at the pump are now seeing $3.86 on average for regular unleaded fuel. That's 17 cents fewer compared to last week, but still a dollar more compared to this day last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
