Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger through Friday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold into Friday with land and sea breezes over each island. Clouds and showers will favor island mountain and interior sections each afternoon before clearing out around sunset. Trade winds will then re-strengthen this weekend as a high pressure ridge settles over the region.
NWS issues flood advisory for Maui
As rainfall continues, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Maui until 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022
Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now-...
Forecast: Breezy winds weaken tonight, spotty showers due tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to ease through Tuesday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. A transition to a land and sea breeze regime is expected through the day Wednesday, that will continue through the second half of the week. Clouds and showers will shift to interior and mountain locations through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form each day. Unstable conditions will arrive with an upper level disturbance potentially producing isolated thunderstorms over Big Island waters from Tuesday night into Wednesday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated this weekend.
Storm damage reported, three semis reportedly tipped over in Darboy area
Three semi trucks have reportedly tipped over in the Darboy area, according to a trained weather spotter.
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
Hawaii News Now - Weather
Severe weather, flash flood warnings issued throughout Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Weather Service of Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for much of southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms have been recorded across the valley. Flash Flood warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. in:. Pahrump and Highway 160. Flash flood warnings until 3 p.m....
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
50 yard enforcement begins around Hawaiian monk seal and pup at Kaimana Beach
The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement announced today it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach beginning Thursday morning. “This is a government operation to protect public safety and the safety of the monk seals,” DLNR officials said...
Recent ‘Quakes Not Impacting Big Island Volcanic Activity
Two recent magnitude-4-plus earthquakes and a spike last month in seismic activity at a underwater seamount have not affected volcanic activity on the Big Island, according to a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist. Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist at HVO, said the largest of the recent earthquakes, a magnitude-4.6 temblor that rattled...
Hawaii national parks offer free entry as part of Great Outdoors celebration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows. Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley groundwater monitoring well
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said it has detected petroleum contamination in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley ― a discovery the agency called concerning. It’s the first time a BWS testing well has ever detected contamination. And it’s the latest ripple in the...
Heads up electric vehicle drivers: Central Oahu has new charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric vehicle drivers traveling through Central Oahu have a new place to plug in. Hawaiian Electric has installed two publicly-available chargers at the Town Center of Mililani. The company says that 15 minutes of charging can give a driver an extra 40 miles of range. Lower rates...
Staffing shortages trigger temporary closures at some Oahu EMS stations
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
Mayor: Cracks in concrete pillars could delay opening of embattled rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu’s rail project could see another delay as engineers assess cracks to the structure. Blangiardi told Honolulu Civil Beat on Wednesday engineers may need more time to investigate serious cracking issues in some rail concrete pillars in West Oahu. The mayor...
Power expected to be reliable but pricey, after coal-plant shutdown
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu is now just one month away from the closure of the coal energy plant in Kapolei. It’s the island’s cheapest but dirtiest source of power. The cost of electricity after coal is still up in the air. Hawaiian Electric said it will inform ratepayers sometime this month how much more electric […]
Comments / 2