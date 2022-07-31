Aggies Land Commitment From Elite RB Dalton Brooks

The Aggies added their second commitment of the day on Saturday night

Jimbo Fisher is at it again.

While many lamented the progress of the Texas A&M Aggies ' 2023 recruiting efforts following their stellar 2022 finish, it seemed to be only a matter of time before things got back on track.

On Saturday that is exactly what happened, with Shiner (TX) running back Dalton Brooks becoming the second elite commitment for Fisher of the day, joining Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill .

Brooks announced his decision via his Twitter account, following the Aggies pool party event in College Station.

The 6-1, 185-pound Brooks picked the Aggies over an elite offer list, including Texas, Alabama, Penn State, Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC, Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

In two seasons with Shiner, Brooks has 324 carries for 3,670 yards and 55 touchdowns on the ground, to go along with 23 catches or 677 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons. Brooks also played on defense in 2022, making 98 tackles with six tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups and three interceptions.

Brooks is one of the top running back prospects in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country. He is also the cousin of Longhorns running back, Jonathan Brooks.

With his pledge, Brooks now becomes the eighth commitment of the 2023 class for the Aggies, and the first runningback, joining Hill, corners Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, edge Daymion Sanford, and offensive tackles Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis

