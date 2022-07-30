ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland man injured in one-vehicle moped crash

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a moped injury crash at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, on Eighth Street near the Quality Car Wash in Holland Township with the driver of the moped laying in the road.

Investigation on scene revealed that a 31-year-old male of Holland was west bound on Eighth Street on a white moped with family following behind him. The driver of the moped looked behind him at the family and when he looked back forward, he crashed into the curb. The male was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Holland City Department of Public Safety arrived on scene and assisted with patient care.

The moped driver was transported to the Holland Community Hospital by AMR with serious, but non life threatening injuries. The Holland Township Fire Department also assisted on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

