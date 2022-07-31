ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Controversial master plan headed back to governing body for consideration

 4 days ago
KRQE News 13

State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit

Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
SANTA FE, NM
ksfr.org

Governor announces public safety funding in Bernalillo and Albuquerque

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham paid a visit to both Bernalillo and Albuquerque Tuesday to announce $5.7 million dollars for a new public safety complex for Sandoval County and $800,000 in initial funding for the Law Enforcement Training Assistance Fund. In Bernalillo, the governor was joined by county and law enforcement...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. Hussain’s death came the day before he would have celebrated his first anniversary of working for the city. Hussain lived...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Back-to-school: APS adds security measures and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is right around the corner for Albuquerque Public Schools students and on Tuesday, the department gave an inside look at what to expect this coming school year. “I feel much better about coming back this year. We’re going to be face-to-face. There are no mask restrictions; they’ve been in school for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Law enforcement line streets to honor one of the last Code Talkers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement lined the streets in northwestern New Mexico Wednesday to honor one of the last remaining Navajo Code talkers of World War Two. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office came out in full force for the procession honoring Samuel Sandoval who died in Shiprock last week at the age of 98. Sandoval […]
SHIPROCK, NM
KOAT 7

Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe student receives national recognition for their poetry

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Sante Fe, New Mexico have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
SANTA FE, NM

