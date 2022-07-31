Controversial master plan headed back to governing body for consideration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO