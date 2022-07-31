The 2 lives of Carolyn Meyer: author turned performer

rrobserver.com
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
New western series filming in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
Santa Fe student receives national recognition for their poetry
NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Sante Fe, New Mexico have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
rrobserver.com
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
67-point performance puts Bella Hines in national spotlight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a dominating freshman season at Eldorado, talented guard Bella Hines is only getting better. The talented point guard racked up 67 points in an AAU tournament last weekend and the performance has drawn national attention. “It was an unreal performance,” coach Natalie Zamora said. “Honestly the best I can compare it […]
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
KRQE News 13
Smith’s hosts Local Harvest Festival
Working to highlight locals. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores are committed to their purpose of feeding the human spirit. This week in Los Lunas, Smith’s will be highlighting local products that are sold throughout their stores. The event will take place on August 6 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Smiths location at 2580 Main Street NW Los Lunas, NM. Attendees will be able to try samples, check out local products, and event view a variety of cooking demonstrations. Local vendors like Chopped Chile Co, Ole’ Mexican Foods, and Sadie’s and others will be there. To learn more, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/.
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
ladailypost.com
Española Planning Director Killed In Albuquerque
Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed Monday night in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
visitalbuquerque.org
Albuquerque’s Best Spots for Summer Day Drinking
Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
rrobserver.com
Willie Owens added to NMHSCA Hall of Fame
Willie Owens of Rio Rancho is the ultimate professional, according to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. Now, that ultimate professional is a member of the NMHSCA’s Hall of Fame, joining in a ceremony on July 25 former Lovington High football coach Speedy Faith – who not only coached former Cleveland High head football coach Heath Ridenour, but also is a former Lobo – Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher; and longtime Clayton High girls basketball coach Myles Watters.
KOAT 7
Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
Father shaves head to support three-year-old battling rare cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is showing support for his young son, who is battling cancer, while raising money to help others like him. “After completing 10, really grueling rounds of intense chemotherapy, he’s finally growing his hair back, and I want to grow my hair out with him,” said father, Michael Casaus. For the […]
KRQE News 13
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
