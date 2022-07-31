ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

The 2 lives of Carolyn Meyer: author turned performer

rrobserver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rrobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New western series filming in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe student receives national recognition for their poetry

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Sante Fe, New Mexico have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National […]
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery

In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
New York State
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

67-point performance puts Bella Hines in national spotlight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a dominating freshman season at Eldorado, talented guard Bella Hines is only getting better. The talented point guard racked up 67 points in an AAU tournament last weekend and the performance has drawn national attention. “It was an unreal performance,” coach Natalie Zamora said. “Honestly the best I can compare it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Meyer
KRQE News 13

Smith’s hosts Local Harvest Festival

Working to highlight locals. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores are committed to their purpose of feeding the human spirit. This week in Los Lunas, Smith’s will be highlighting local products that are sold throughout their stores. The event will take place on August 6 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Smiths location at 2580 Main Street NW Los Lunas, NM. Attendees will be able to try samples, check out local products, and event view a variety of cooking demonstrations. Local vendors like Chopped Chile Co, Ole’ Mexican Foods, and Sadie’s and others will be there. To learn more, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/.
LOS LUNAS, NM
ladailypost.com

Española Planning Director Killed In Albuquerque

Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed Monday night in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Performing
visitalbuquerque.org

Albuquerque’s Best Spots for Summer Day Drinking

Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rrobserver.com

Willie Owens added to NMHSCA Hall of Fame

Willie Owens of Rio Rancho is the ultimate professional, according to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. Now, that ultimate professional is a member of the NMHSCA’s Hall of Fame, joining in a ceremony on July 25 former Lovington High football coach Speedy Faith – who not only coached former Cleveland High head football coach Heath Ridenour, but also is a former Lobo – Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher; and longtime Clayton High girls basketball coach Myles Watters.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Father shaves head to support three-year-old battling rare cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is showing support for his young son, who is battling cancer, while raising money to help others like him. “After completing 10, really grueling rounds of intense chemotherapy, he’s finally growing his hair back, and I want to grow my hair out with him,” said father, Michael Casaus. For the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy