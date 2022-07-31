Carteret County Schools partner with Parkview Baptist Church for 'Stuff The Bus' drive

wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
Interim chief promoted to lead Swansboro Police Department
SWANSBORO, Carteret County — The Town of Swansboro has chosen a familiar face to lead its police department. Interim Chief Dwayne Taylor has been promoted to police chief. Town officials said Taylor has served the department for a total of 17 years. He first worked for the town part time from 1995-2000 before moving to Illinois. Taylor re-joined the department in 2010 and has worked his way through the ranks to build his career with the town since that date.
New Bern P.D. says goodbye to second K9 in one month
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of a retired K9 today. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, July 29th. He was two months into his retirement. Reno joined the New Bern Police Department in January 2015. Throughout his career, he was deployed...
Washout closes portion of Belgrade-Swansboro Road, repairs expected to take 2 days
STELLA, Onslow County — A portion of an Onslow County road is closed after part of the roadway washed out. Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek is closed to traffic. Crews are making immediate repairs and plan to have it reopened by Thursday evening. Until repairs are complete, drivers will...
Commercial fisherman dies in heavy equipment accident at ENC fish market
HOBUCKEN, Pamlico County — An eastern North Carolina man died over the weekend in a heavy equipment accident at a seafood house. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro was killed while using a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Jared A Keys promoted to Chief of Police for Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — The Vanceboro Police Department announced on Facebook that Jared A Keys has been promoted to Chief of Police. Keys was born in Charleston South Carolina, but said he's lived in Eastern Carolina for most of his life. Keys began his law enforcement career in 2015....
Affectionate, calm senior cat looking for forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — An affectionate cat is looking for a calm forever home after his owner went into an assisted living facility and couldn’t take him along. Stephanie Milos with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Sonny, 8, is, “A huge love bug very soft and affectionate and pretty lazy but a perfect lap cat.”
Deputies, U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boater
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Search efforts are underway for a man who went missing in Carteret County. Jonathan Earl Hess, 38, was last seen leaving the boat ramp in South River yesterday at around 4 P.M. and has not been seen since. Major Jason Wank with the Carteret County...
ENC man arrested for bomb threats, arrested again for arson
Onslow County — Kenneth Reynolds, who was already being held in the Onslow County Detention Center, has been arrested for arson. Reynolds was originally arrested on May 20th for making bomb threats to the Furniture 4 Less business on Richlands Hwy. Because of the threats, Hwy 258 had to be shut down for 6 hours while the NC SBI Bomb Squad looked for live explosives.
New Bern man held on $1.5 Mil bond for drug charges
NEW BERN, Craven County — Walter Green a.k.a. “G5”, 25, of New Bern, was arrested on drug charges. felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance. possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. On August 4th, Craven County Deputies and...
Former head coaches talk to the Riverside Knights, Shaundre and CJ Mims practice together
North Carolina — It was Throwback Thursday in Williamston this morning. Former head football coaches Hank Tice, Dink Mills, and Harold Robinson gathered together with current head coach Brian Paschal. The only coach missing was Asim McGill who was out of the area on vacation. Harold Robinson, who won state titles with the tigers in 1995 and 1999 also talked to the current Riverside Knights to get them inspired for the upcoming season. Brian Paschal was an assistant under Robinson in the 1990's.
ENC man sentenced to 15 years in jail for drug trafficking
ELIZABETH CITY, Pasquotank County — Adrian Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16th, Dixon pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents and other information presented in court, the...
