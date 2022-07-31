Jacksonville PD hosts Running With The Law event to kick off National Night Out

wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. NewsChannel12's Kate Hussey spoke to Patsy Paul, a donator from Kinston, who is paying...
Former head coaches talk to the Riverside Knights, Shaundre and CJ Mims practice together
North Carolina — It was Throwback Thursday in Williamston this morning. Former head football coaches Hank Tice, Dink Mills, and Harold Robinson gathered together with current head coach Brian Paschal. The only coach missing was Asim McGill who was out of the area on vacation. Harold Robinson, who won state titles with the tigers in 1995 and 1999 also talked to the current Riverside Knights to get them inspired for the upcoming season. Brian Paschal was an assistant under Robinson in the 1990's.
Greenville Fire/Rescue holds water and rescue training exercises
Today, multiple first responder agencies in Eastern North Carolina conducted water and rescue training. At the peak of hurricane season and the threat of flash floods we’ve seen nationally, ENC first responders are better preparing themselves to save a life when disaster strikes. Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief, Carson...
Greenville to host Little League Softball World Series for 2nd time in a row
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In just a few days, the City of Greenville will host the Little League Softball World Series for the second time in a row. The games will mean thousands of visitors and a big boost to the local economy. Director of Communications for the Little...
Interim chief promoted to lead Swansboro Police Department
SWANSBORO, Carteret County — The Town of Swansboro has chosen a familiar face to lead its police department. Interim Chief Dwayne Taylor has been promoted to police chief. Town officials said Taylor has served the department for a total of 17 years. He first worked for the town part time from 1995-2000 before moving to Illinois. Taylor re-joined the department in 2010 and has worked his way through the ranks to build his career with the town since that date.
New Bern P.D. says goodbye to second K9 in one month
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of a retired K9 today. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, July 29th. He was two months into his retirement. Reno joined the New Bern Police Department in January 2015. Throughout his career, he was deployed...
Food Lion Feeds: Drop off food and hygiene products Tuesday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. Central and Eastern Carolina Food Bank Spokesperson Jennifer Caslin said the summer months can...
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
Affectionate, calm senior cat looking for forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — An affectionate cat is looking for a calm forever home after his owner went into an assisted living facility and couldn’t take him along. Stephanie Milos with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Sonny, 8, is, “A huge love bug very soft and affectionate and pretty lazy but a perfect lap cat.”
Commercial fisherman dies in heavy equipment accident at ENC fish market
HOBUCKEN, Pamlico County — An eastern North Carolina man died over the weekend in a heavy equipment accident at a seafood house. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro was killed while using a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Tree falls on ENC nursing home, no injuries to staff or patients
KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — A tree fell on an eastern North Carolina nursing home, and while there was structural and water damage to the building, nobody was hurt. Officials with Duplin County Emergency Management said the Kenansville Fire Department responded to the Kenansville Health and Rehabilitation Center after the fire alarm activated, and when they arrived first responders discovered the fallen tree in the building.
Jared A Keys promoted to Chief of Police for Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — The Vanceboro Police Department announced on Facebook that Jared A Keys has been promoted to Chief of Police. Keys was born in Charleston South Carolina, but said he's lived in Eastern Carolina for most of his life. Keys began his law enforcement career in 2015....
Deputies, U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boater
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Search efforts are underway for a man who went missing in Carteret County. Jonathan Earl Hess, 38, was last seen leaving the boat ramp in South River yesterday at around 4 P.M. and has not been seen since. Major Jason Wank with the Carteret County...
Tanker truck stuck on the guardrail of the Neuse River Bridge in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Expect traffic delays in Kinston after a tanker truck ended up perched on the guardrail on the Highway 70 Neuse River Bridge. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the tanker is reported to be empty, and no fluids have been released from the truck’s fuel tanks.
One of three NC deputies shot while serving papers dies, two others expected to recover
DUDLEY. Wayne County — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy a day after being shot while serving court documents in Dudley. Sergeant Matthew Fishman was in critical condition Monday evening with his family by his side at ECU Health in...
Kinston Police warn community of uptick in car thefts
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Police issue a warning to the city and plead with people to lock their doors as they see an uptick in car thefts. In the last two months Kinston Police have responded to over 20 car thefts around the city. They are pulling on...
Craven County receives nearly $9 million for water system repairs
Craven County — Craven County is repairing damage to its water system from Hurricane Florence, county officials say it is long overdue. The county commissioners approved nearly $9 million in funding that will go towards the three-part project. Flooding from the hurricane caused severe damage to the copper phone...
ECU football players begin preseason camp, Duke has new head coach
North Carolina — ECU football players reported to Greenville today to get ready and start preseason camp. The Pirates will start practicing tomorrow. Hopes are high in Greenville with 14 starters returning including senior quarterback Holton Ahlers. ECU will begin its season September 3rd when they host NC State.
ENC man arrested for bomb threats, arrested again for arson
Onslow County — Kenneth Reynolds, who was already being held in the Onslow County Detention Center, has been arrested for arson. Reynolds was originally arrested on May 20th for making bomb threats to the Furniture 4 Less business on Richlands Hwy. Because of the threats, Hwy 258 had to be shut down for 6 hours while the NC SBI Bomb Squad looked for live explosives.
