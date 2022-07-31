Jacksonville PD hosts Running With The Law event to kick off National Night Out

North Carolina — It was Throwback Thursday in Williamston this morning. Former head football coaches Hank Tice, Dink Mills, and Harold Robinson gathered together with current head coach Brian Paschal. The only coach missing was Asim McGill who was out of the area on vacation. Harold Robinson, who won state titles with the tigers in 1995 and 1999 also talked to the current Riverside Knights to get them inspired for the upcoming season. Brian Paschal was an assistant under Robinson in the 1990's.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO