Local law enforcement agencies prepare for National Night Out

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO