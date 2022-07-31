Local law enforcement agencies prepare for National Night Out

keprtv.com
Community invited to attend volunteer fair for local non-profits
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More than a dozen local non-profits are in dire need of volunteer support, so leaders with Chaplaincy Health Care are working on a solution. Organizers are inviting the public to a community volunteer fair at C3 Tri-Cities on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Chaplaincy Health Care Marketing...
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Men charged with stealing 360,000 gallons of water for 10,000-plant marijuana grow
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
nbcrightnow.com
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
‘An iconic event:’ 56th annual Water Follies brings in nearly $3 million dollars
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the sweltering heatwave, around 60,000 fans and spectators flocked to the Columbia River shoreline to participate in the 56th annual Water Follies over the weekend. Hector Cruz, the vice president of sports development for Visit Tri-Cities, said officials were “very pleased with the crowds.”
Tri-Cities' first Popeyes opening soon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The wait is finally over – Tri-Cities' first Popeyes is opening up to the public on Thursday. Popeyes is a New Orleans-style fried chicken chain. For the past couple months, General Manager Jacob Ayala said they've had people constantly driving up to catch a sneak peak of the new restaurant.
Replacement levy for Benton County Fire Dist. #2 receives increasing votes
Benton County, WASH. — Last Tuesday, Benton County Fire District #2 had a replacement EMS levy on the ballot. Every ten years the county votes on whether to renew the levy. As of now, fire leaders say the levy is passing with 70% approval votes. Without the renewal of...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD Asks For Help In Identifying Fraud Suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: August 8th 6:20 PM. The suspect has now been identified. Richland Police thank the community for its help in identifying the man. The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male fraud suspect. The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700...
nbcrightnow.com
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted gang member arrested in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a wanted man around LaRue Road in Toppenish on August 2. Lane Phipps, 26, was wanted on attempted murder charges in Whatcom County, and for taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynwood officers on July 5, according to the press release from the Yakima Police Department. He is also reported as a known Sureño gang member.
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Raid rescues puppies near Hermiston
HERMISTON — Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
kptv.com
Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
