Shooting in West Akron injures 2 women; suspect arrested

www.wkyc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Victims return to scene, more gun fire erupts
Three people were shot in Mansfield after police say it appears some type of fight broke out, a woman was shot, and then two victims returned to the scene and more gunfire erupted.
Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson
LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonds lessened in beating death of Akron teen
Bonds have been lessened for two of the three suspects accused in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron.
Why Akron carjacking victims feel traumatized twice
It's a crime that can happen to unsuspecting drivers in an instant and send shivers down the spines of both the victims and their families: carjackings.
cleveland19.com
Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was convicted Wednesday afternoon of shooting and killing a young Akron mom in front of her five-year-old son and her boyfriend. A jury found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. According to Akron police,...
Cleveland Woman Convicted Of Killing Police Officer In Carjacking
Tamara McLoyd, 19, of Garfield Heights was convicted Wednesday after being found guilty of charges that included one count of aggravated murder of a police officer, along with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges, after confessing to shooting 25 year old off duty police officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in a carjacking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
Bond reduced for suspects in death of Akron teen Ethan Liming
After charges were reduced for the suspects accused of beating Ethan Liming to death, a judge also reduced the suspects' bonds. 3News' Neil Fischer reports.
Man sentenced for involvement in deadly 2021 Summit County crash that killed 2 passengers
AKRON, Ohio — 26-year-old Michael Simbo of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, learned his fate today after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges involving a deadly 2021 crash in which two people were killed. 3News live-streamed the full sentencing, which can be watched in this story. Simbo was sentenced to 11...
Akron man convicted in 2020 murder
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in 2020. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that a Summit County Jury found...
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: On July 20 Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter from a motor home parked in the lot of a Krebs Drive temple. Deputies responded July 20 to a report that a motorized scooter was stolen from the driveway of a Loma Drive home. Entering information about the bike into a national database was delayed until proof of ownership could be provided.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Oregon man charged for stalking, travelling to meet Brunswick young girl
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Brunswick last month after travelling from Oregon in an effort to locate and meet a local female child, the Brunswick Division of Police said Thursday. According to police, Timothy A. Nielsen was arrested on July 28 after he was reported...
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
cleveland19.com
Married couple charged with murdering man in Seven Hills appear in court
PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged with a murder Monday at a home in Seven Hills were arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The victim, Maurice...
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
Guns seized from car full of teens in Akron
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
Tamara McLoyd found guilty on murder charges in killing of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND — The verdict is in. On Wednesday, a jury determined that 19-year-old Tamara McLoyd, was guilty of multiple murder charges relating to the killing of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve. Altogether, McLoyd was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons under disability and theft.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0