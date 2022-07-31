ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Lake, MI

WLUC

Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron County fair kicks off 130th year

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Youth Wellness in Our Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette organizations spread awareness on E-bike safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and Parks & Recreation are continuing to push for bike path safety, especially when it comes to electric bikes. This summer, E-bikers are once again taking advantage of the Marquette bike paths. The city’s Director of Community Services, Jon Swenson, said he has seen an increase in riders over the past couple of years.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron Industry Museum hosts ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is continuing its free Tuesday afternoon program series with a look at Anishinaabe life and culture. Dan Truckey, Director of the U.P. Beaumier Heritage Center, was Tuesday’s presenter. Truckey shared the ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit, which will be touring the U.P. this fall. The exhibit looks at decolonizing in the context of modern Anishinaabe life.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music, softball and food will be available for the community to enjoy during an all-day event at Lions Field this Saturday, Aug 4. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy. Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products. Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Missing 19-year-old man with autism found safe in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Kumara has been located and is safe at home with family. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man with autism. Iasius Elijah Kumara was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen at his...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce. The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since...
MARQUETTE, MI

