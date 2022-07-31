www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
WLUC
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
WLUC
Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Youth Wellness in Our Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
WLUC
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
WLUC
Marquette organizations spread awareness on E-bike safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and Parks & Recreation are continuing to push for bike path safety, especially when it comes to electric bikes. This summer, E-bikers are once again taking advantage of the Marquette bike paths. The city’s Director of Community Services, Jon Swenson, said he has seen an increase in riders over the past couple of years.
WLUC
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
WLUC
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
WLUC
Iron Industry Museum hosts ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is continuing its free Tuesday afternoon program series with a look at Anishinaabe life and culture. Dan Truckey, Director of the U.P. Beaumier Heritage Center, was Tuesday’s presenter. Truckey shared the ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit, which will be touring the U.P. this fall. The exhibit looks at decolonizing in the context of modern Anishinaabe life.
WLUC
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
WLUC
Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music, softball and food will be available for the community to enjoy during an all-day event at Lions Field this Saturday, Aug 4. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer.
WLUC
Ore to Shore addresses sexism allegations regarding prize money after petition asks for changes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore to Shore says it is aware of concerns regarding the “perceived inequitable distribution of racer prize money between men and women in its 48-mile event.”. It released the following statement Wednesday evening after a petition circulated asking for changes. “Our prize structure has been...
WLUC
Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
WLUC
Nationally renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker making tour through UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s primary election day and a pirate ship makes its way through the Portage Canal. Plus... Jason Wallner of the Northcare Network and Adam Valeski of the Michigan National Guard talk about an upcoming series of events happening across the U.P.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy. Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products. Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what...
WLUC
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
WLUC
Marquette’s Zero Degrees Art Gallery features work from 17-year-old artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette. Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years. “My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett...
WLUC
Missing 19-year-old man with autism found safe in Delta County
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Kumara has been located and is safe at home with family. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man with autism. Iasius Elijah Kumara was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen at his...
WLUC
CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce. The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since...
