Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the Coast Guard, responded to a call Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called to the area close to where another drowning victim, Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, was reported missing back on July 9.

His body was never found.

North Topsail Beach Fire Chief Chad Soward told Curry Saturday morning two people were caught in waves and one was saved. The other person was drug out into the Atlantic Ocean and not seen again.

CBS affiliate WWAY reporter Annick Joseph reports the rescued person was a 12-year-old named Jayden. His brother, a 24-year-old named Moses, was who went missing.

“We received the call yesterday about quarter to five, two victims, two subjects in the water struggling to swim,” said Chad Soward, North Topsail Beach fire chief. “Fire and PD (police) were dispatched through to 911 Center.

“When a fire swimmer went in the water, he immediately was able to get to the younger victim, get him back in. By the time he reentered the water, the second victim had gone under.”

The search continued Saturday and was suspended Saturday evening due to weather conditions. It was expected to pick up Sunday morning.

Soward said those involved were there on a family vacation from all over the country. They were still notifying other family members before releasing the full name of the victim and any other information.

