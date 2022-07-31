Veterans, service members learn to quahog at North Kingstown beach

turnto10.com
Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
Mayor Elorza to announce immigration legal assistance and COVID-19 recovery program
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is scheduled to announce an immigration legal assistance and COVID-19 recovery program. Multiple organizations that represent the interests of immigrants will be present. Latino Policy Institute Executive Director Marcela Betancur, and Executive Director of Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Kathy Cloutier are...
CDC raises COVID community level for Kent County to 'medium'
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the COVID-19 community level in Kent County, Rhode Island, to "medium." The CDC updates community levels every Thursday. They are a measure of the impact of the coronavirus on health and health care. For areas with a medium community level,...
PACE Rhode Island receives $300K grant for renovations
(WJAR — United States Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse celebrated a $300,000 grant for PACE Rhode Island -- an insurer and service provider -- with members of the PACE community on Monday. The earmark was a part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations law that will help...
Man rescued after falling into the water at Black Point Fishing area in Narragansett
(WJAR) — A man was rushed to the hospital after falling into the water at Black Point Fishing area in Narragansett on Thursday. A call came in just before 7:30 a.m. seeking help for a man. "It turned out that he slipped off the rocks into the water," said...
Attorney General and Rhode Island State Police to hold hearing on body camera policies
(WJAR) — Attorney General Peter Neronha and public safety officials are scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday regarding statewide policies surrounding police body cameras. The aim is to establish rules and regulations for the use and operation of the cameras. The event follows a comment period where the...
Man stabbed in Providence, later shot in Cranston
(WJAR) — A man was stabbed in Providence and later shot in Cranston on Wednesday evening, according to police. Cranston police said the victim was stabbed in Providence and went into a convivence store on Dyer Avenue in Cranston, seeking help. The department said he was shot as he...
Adult, infant rescued from roof during fire
(WJAR) — Fire officials said two residents were trapped on a roof as a fire burned at a building in Fall River, Massachusetts on Wednesday night. Crews responded to the call a bit before 7:30 p.m. at 784 Globe Street in Fall River where they rescued an adult and an infant from the roof by ladder.
Johnston's Amazon warehouse construction continues despite national delays, cancelations
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — While Amazon is pumping the breaks and cancelling some construction projects across the country, a representative told NBC 10 the Johnston robotic fulfillment center is full steam ahead. “I think it’s going to be good for the area,” said Robert Tulli, a property owner nearby....
4 people and 2 dogs rescued from Providence house fire
(WJAR) — Firefighters rescued four people and two dogs from an early-morning fire in Providence on Wednesday. The Providence Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home on Hewitt Street where multiple individuals were inside the burning structure. According to the department two adults and two children, ages...
Family feud turns into campaign fight between candidates
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A state representative is being challenged by his nephew in Johnston in the Democratic primary for House District 42. Both are making serious allegations against the other. The current representative, Edward Cardillo Jr., claims his nephew, Dennis Cardillo Jr., doesn't live in Johnston, which is...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Firefighters had help from neighbors fighting a blaze at a home in Pawtucket Wednesday night. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to a home on Appleton Avenue. The department says some of the neighbors started to fight the fire with extinguishers before crews arrived, and...
New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police
(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
Two injured in shooting outside Providence food mart
(WJAR) — Providence police said two individuals were injured at a shooting outside of a Providence foot mart on Wednesday night. Police responded to the scene at 6:50 p.m. at Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence. According to Captain Richard Fernandes, one person was shot in the...
Police: 1 injured in targeted shooting in Central Falls
(WJAR) — A man was injured Tuesday night in Central Falls in what police called a targeted shooting. The Central Falls Police Department says it responded to 122 Lincoln Avenue for a shots-fired report. In the area, police found a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the...
Man charged with arson in Globe Street fire
(WJAR) — Fall River police have charged a man with arson in connection with a building fire on Globe Street on Wednesday night. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River is facing charges of arson of a dwelling and possession of a stun gun. Over 30 firefighters and multiple crews...
Report indicates Tidewater Landing won't open until 2024
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly released report shows the Tidewater Landing project is behind schedule. According to analysis done by a consulting firm for the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, the Pawtucket waterfront development project is not set to open until 2024, later than what state officials were anticipating.
Caught on camera: Woman's SUV catches fire after ramming police cruiser, DEM truck
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — A video captured the moments when a woman intentionally rammed her vehicle into three different cars, causing her car to catch on fire on Galilee Escape Road on Tuesday morning, according to a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesperson. RIDEM employees said a black...
Cranston man charged in shooting of man who had been stabbed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who had also been stabbed. Multiple police jurisdictions blocked off Dyer and Prudence avenues late Wednesday night. Cranston police said a man was stabbed in Providence, and then ran into a convenience store in Cranston asking for help. Police said when he went back outside he was shot at.
NOAA issues mid-summer hurricane season forecast
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although the tropics have been quiet for over a month, we are entering the peak months of the Atlantic hurricane season, and more storms are likely to develop. NOAA has issued its mid-season update to the Atlantic hurricane season forecast, and it still calls for...
