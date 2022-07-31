Lucy Porter: TikTok won't kill stand-up comedy but petrol prices and train fares will

With less than a month to go before the show premieres on HBO Max, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hosted a preview screening of its pilot episode for members of the media and the initial reviews are looking great. Many of the original show’s fans have their doubts about the new prequel following the anti-climatic ending to Game of Thrones, but it now seems like HBO and George R. R. Martin have managed to move past that hiccup and create a series that’s even better than its predecessor.

