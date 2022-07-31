Lucy Porter: TikTok won't kill stand-up comedy but petrol prices and train fares will

www.bbc.com
Bullet Train: Brad Pitt film goes off the rails, critics say
Critics mostly wanted to get off the Bullet Train, with many saying Brad Pitt's new movie goes off the rails. The film, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), is a westernised big screen re-working of a bestselling 2010 novel by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka. Pitt plays a returning...
‘I wouldn’t rule out filming more': Rowan Atkinson hints at a return for TV drama Maigret... which was dropped by ITV after just four episodes
He played the eponymous Chief Inspector in TV Drama Maigret. And Rowan Atkinson has hinted at a return for the 2016 whodunnit, which was dropped by ITV after just four episodes over two seasons. The actor, 67, told The Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff that he 'wouldn’t rule out filming more',...
19 Controversial Commercials That I Can't Believe Made It On Television
Insensitivity, sexism, and stereotypes galore!
hypebeast.com
'House of the Dragon' Initial Reviews Call It "Better Than 'Game of Thrones' & 'Breaking Bad'"
With less than a month to go before the show premieres on HBO Max, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hosted a preview screening of its pilot episode for members of the media and the initial reviews are looking great. Many of the original show’s fans have their doubts about the new prequel following the anti-climatic ending to Game of Thrones, but it now seems like HBO and George R. R. Martin have managed to move past that hiccup and create a series that’s even better than its predecessor.
Popculture
Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Admits ‘Regret’ Over Cam’ron Feud: ‘That Really Hurt Me’
Ma$e has admitted that he regrets the years-long feud he’s been embroiled in with Cam’ron, and said the dispute soiled a relationship he never wanted to ruin. While sitting down with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Children of the Corn rapper spoke about his lavish expenses early on in his career and noted that when he got a fully-iced out Rolex is when his relationships started to take a turn.
Complex
HBO Max Removes 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies, Shelves LeBron James ‘House Party’ Remake
Warner Bros. Discovery has been quietly purging Warner Bros. titles from HBO Max over the last few weeks, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the following six “Max Original” streaming-exclusive movies were removed from the streaming platform: Moonshot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, Superintelligence starring Melissa McCarthy, The Witches 2020 remake starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, the Chris Rock comedy An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen, Locked Down with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and drama Charm City Kings. Not spotted among these names but also cut was LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill-led House Party remake that was originally set to come out at the end of July.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Action junkies aghast at a loud and stupid fan favorite being called a ‘classic’
One person’s trash is almost always another’s treasure, and while most action movie aficionados would agree on which titles can definitively be called “classics”, it would also be safe to say that Vin Diesel’s 2002 spectacular xXx would not be among them. Rob Cohen’s ode...
wegotthiscovered.com
An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal
The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
TechCrunch
Disney+ delays ‘Andor’ to give the Star Wars series the largest live-action premiere ever on the service
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” was the first live-action Star Wars show to premiere with multiple episodes, with two episodes released on May 27. The show was also delayed, making room for the second episode, but only by two days. The fourth live-action Star Wars series to debut on the platform, “Andor,”...
