Heat and thunderstorms increase fire risk

Mostly clear and average temps for a couple of days
Happy NewsChannel 21 Day at the Deschutes County Fair, Central Oregon!. Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds stay with us through the night. That smoky haze is likely to remain in many areas until the wildfires are contained....
KTVZ
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 67 mph winds cause weekend dust storm, wreak havoc in Madras
It was a scary sight for those in Madras Saturday as winds got up to 67 mph according to the National Weather Service. “It was moving down the street and it was taking everything with it in its path,” said Madras resident Trevor Sullens. “I mean just a wall of wind and dust came down our street. I thought all of our trees were going to break over. Neighbors had trampolines flying all over the place. A couple, one back here, another one over there.”
kbnd.com
Wednesday Morning Wildfire Update
BEND, OR -- The Fly Creek Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, is now 80% contained. It held overnight at 280 acres and evacuation levels were reduced Tuesday. The Tolo Mountain Fire, in the Crescent Ranger District, is now 100% contained at just 41 acres. And, Local wildland fire crews continue...
columbiagorgenews.com
Evacuation orders set for Tygh Valley area due to wildfire
LEVEL 2, (get set) has been ordered for Tygh Valley, Tygh Valley Road, all of Fred Ashley Road, all of Davidson Grade Road, east side of highway 197, and all of Oak Spring Road to OR 216.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jefferson Co. sees multiple fires Saturday amid high winds, dry conditions
Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded to fires near Madras and Culver on Saturday afternoon amid high heat and winds. Two of the fires started at roughly 6 p.m., with one on NE Henderson Rd. (the Henderson Fire) northeast of Madras and another off of NE Gumwood Ln. (the Gumwood Fire).
KTVZ
Crews stop growth of Fly Creek Fire, still 25% contained; evacuation alert drops to Level 1 (‘Be Ready’)
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters made good progress Monday on stopping a rash of new wildfires across Central Oregon in the wake of weekend storms and lightning, holding the lines on the 280-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook, where containment reached 25% and some evacuation levels were lowered Tuesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Miller Road Fire explodes to 10,500 acres
MAUPIN, Ore. — A fire burning in Wasco County that is threatening the communities of Maupin, Tygh Valley and Pine Grove grew substantially Wednesday to 10,500 acres. Multiple communities have either been told to evacuate while others, like Maupin, have been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread
A dangerous combination of extreme heat, strong thunderstorms and winds sparked several fires around Jefferson County late Saturday afternoon, sending fire crews scrambling and prompting call-up of a regional task force as residents helped tackle the flames with all the tools and vehicles at their disposal. The post Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread appeared first on KTVZ.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
kbnd.com
New Destination Coming To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
kbnd.com
SW Redmond Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished
REDMOND, OR -- Officials say a Sunday evening brush fire may have been caused by someone throwing burning materials from a vehicle. The fire was reported near SW 61st and Young Ave., south of Redmond, just after 6 p.m. First arriving crews found about a quarter-acre brush fire slowly burning...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Huge highway project targets downtown Madras
ODOT seeks input as it plans improvements for the highway running through Madras As planners spread maps of Madras across their desk, now's the time for people to provide feedback about how the highways through town can improve. The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to make $21.5 million worth of improvements on U.S. Highway 26 from Earl Street north of Madras to its junction with U.S. 97, and the north and south bound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 from Chestnut to Colfax Lane. Some work outside the actual Highway 97 corridor includes storm water and sewer improvements. ODOT...
City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures
While some streets in Bend have been cleared of campers, residents are noticing long term vehicles parked in other areas of town, including Mary Rose Pl near St. Charles. The post City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Fair and Expo announced Tuesday they will be utilizing Nixle event subscription or “keyword” text messaging through Deschutes Alerts during this week's Deschutes County Fair. The post This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
