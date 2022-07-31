Heat and thunderstorms increase fire risk

It was a scary sight for those in Madras Saturday as winds got up to 67 mph according to the National Weather Service. “It was moving down the street and it was taking everything with it in its path,” said Madras resident Trevor Sullens. “I mean just a wall of wind and dust came down our street. I thought all of our trees were going to break over. Neighbors had trampolines flying all over the place. A couple, one back here, another one over there.”

MADRAS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO