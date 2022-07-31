City Watch canceled for missing 1-year-old boy

www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
MPD cruiser involved in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Ramill Road and Yale Road around 2:30 p.m. The officer and at least one other vehicle collided. It’s unclear if there were any significant injuries.
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
actionnews5.com
15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police Department says Tierrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
actionnews5.com
Shooting victim shows up Alliance Healthcare, later dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and pronounced dead after going to a healthcare facility for help. Officers were called to Alliance Healthcare on Whitney Avenue on Thursday afternoon where a woman had been shot. Police say the shooting did not happen at the facility, but they did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Father arrested for beating his son with wooden boards, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for beating his son with boards and choking his son with cords, police say. On May 6, 2022, officers responded to an incident on Cloverdale Drive where multiple witnesses saw Bryan Rich striking his son with wooden boards in the legs. The...
actionnews5.com
Panola County fugitive located, arrested after school lockdown
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a brief “soft” lockdown of South Panola Schools, fugitive Markevious Robinson was located and apprehended on Draper Street in Batesville on Thursday afternoon. Robinson was wanted since Tuesday by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery, and kidnapping. He...
Suspect wanted after pedestrian hit, dragged into traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road. Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic. The incident left the victim with critical […]
actionnews5.com
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for a double homicide that took place in 2020. Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. Officers responded to the November 12, 2020,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser, Tennessee. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man […]
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in North Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) said officers responded to the 600 block of Hawthorne Street on July 24 at 10:29 p.m. They found a man lying on the den...
actionnews5.com
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A standoff took place at a West Memphis hotel Thursday. Officials say a wanted person was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on South Service Road. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell identified the suspect as 44-year-old...
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I felt like I was about to die’: Man injured in Peppertree Apartments walkway collapse speaks out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major scare left three people injured after a walkway gave out Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims shared his account with FOX13. Video sent to the FOX13 newsroom by a viewer showed the moments Michael Ballentine laid helplessly on his back, crying out for help.
Woman accused of setting duplex on fire
MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
actionnews5.com
3 arrests made after assault to Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made three arrests following a short pursuit of a reckless driver that resulted in aggravated assault to an officer. Officers were patrolling in the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Road on Tuesday when around 6:18 p.m. they observed a black Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high speed. Police say the driver recklessly crossed four lanes of traffic when they attempted to stop the car.
actionnews5.com
Suspect caught on surveillance cameras after carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A male suspect was arrested for carjacking a vehicle. On July 22, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking call on 1349 Autumn Avenue near Crosstown Concourse. The victim advised that she and another victim were sitting in her 2016 Nissan when a male...
2 firefighters taken to hospital after apartment fire, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire at a local apartment complex. One of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, the other had 1st-degree burns on their wrist. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire on Aug....
Walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments sends three people to hospital, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex, turning a simple walk along the complex into a hospital trip for several people, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). It happened around 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Peppertree Apartments, according to MFD. One resident of the...
Three accused of assaulting police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis. Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Comments / 0