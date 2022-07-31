City Watch canceled for missing 1-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made three arrests following a short pursuit of a reckless driver that resulted in aggravated assault to an officer. Officers were patrolling in the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Road on Tuesday when around 6:18 p.m. they observed a black Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high speed. Police say the driver recklessly crossed four lanes of traffic when they attempted to stop the car.

