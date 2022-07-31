Spring sports coaches made top 10 tough

northeasttimes.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Uncertainty surrounds Flyers
It’s tough to remember heading into a Flyers season with this much uncertainty. The 2022-23 hockey season is flying on the wings a brand new coach, its top center returning from significant injury, its best young scoring star undergoing a risky procedure, the promise that one of its best defensemen will return after missing almost an entire year and some serious uncertainty in the goal crease due to off-ice issues.
‘Super impactful’ summer mission trip
All Saints’ Episcopal Church Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Ave., welcomed YouthWorks’ Christian-based teen ministry teams throughout June and July. The high school and middle school students came from across the country to work with local food-support organizations by day, then worshiping and spending their nights in sleeping bags at All Saints’.
Letters to the Editor
Come to Philadelphia, where the odds are very high you’ll get mugged, robbed, carjacked and shot. Mayor Kenney and DA Krasner, the two frauds, will give you a tour. The Philadelphia 76ers’ plan to build a new arena between 10th and 11th streets on Market is the culmination of IBEW Local 98’s major investment in and vision for a revitalized East Market Street corridor. With all of the new retail, hospitality and housing units already in place and now the 76ers new arena coming in 2031, this game-changing project will complete the rebirth of this vitally important stretch of Center City. The members of IBEW Local 98 and all of the Building Trades unions, many of whom live in Northeast Philadelphia, look forward to constructing a glorious new arena that is worthy of our city’s iconic NBA team.
Sanchez wants Philly open for business
City Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez last week addressed the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, becoming the third likely candidate for mayor to speak to the group in the last few months. Sanchez (D-7th dist.) gave her talk at the Dining Car. She was introduced by Dan McElhatton, government affairs...
Around Town
American Heritage Credit Union was recently honored regionally by the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association and CrossState Credit Union Association with multiple honors for excellence in member communications as well as business development efforts. Additionally, CUNA named American Heritage as the recipient of the first-place award for the 2022 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Service Category for its community outreach programs and the impact made by the Kids-N-Hope Foundation.
Give Jett and Covey new homes
Jett is a 7-year-old, 10-pound dachshund/Chihuahua mix who was left at the shelter with a back injury. He is better now but still has an old fracture, so one back leg is a bit crooked. Jett needs a laid-back home where his family will be OK with carrying him up...
Scholars
Ryan DiVergilis, a Somerton resident and Archbishop Wood graduate, was named to the dean’s list at Ursinus College. DiVergilis (class of 2024) is a media and communication studies major, and a defensive back on the football team. ••. Kutztown University conferred degrees for some 1,070 students for the...
Affordable housing for seniors coming to Frankford
Groundbreaking took place last week for Frankford House, 42 units of affordable housing for senior citizens at Paul and Ruan streets. Among those in attendance were City Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez, state Rep. Jason Dawkins and representatives of PNC Bank, the Philadelphia Land Bank and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
Hubert’s Ovington on the move to JMU
After a busy school year, Olivia Ovington could be relaxing. Instead, she’s working even harder. Ovington is a recent graduate of St. Hubert High School, and during her days as a Bambie, she stayed quite busy. The Torresdale resident played lacrosse and soccer in high school, and was also...
A day for veterans
State Rep. Joe Hohenstein held a veterans appreciation barbecue on Sunday at Bridesburg Recreation Center. City Councilmen David Oh and Mike Driscoll were also on hand. Joe Coyne, of Evryman Jack, entertained the crowd and performed the national anthem, with the colors presented by William D. Oxley American Legion Post 133 and Frankford High School Jr. ROTC.
Novelist soon to publish latest crime thriller
Growing up in the Northeast, Chris Bauer has always had a fascination with Mummers on New Year’s Day. He’s a big fan of the celebrations, the costumes, the camaraderie and, of course, the chaos. It’s the purpose behind his new crime thriller novel 2 Street, which is set to hit bookshelves on Oct. 18.
Painting for a good cause
Saturday was paint day at the Tacony LAB Community Art Center, with volunteers helping paint a mural for the new Veterans Village. Barb Baur, coordinator at Tacony Lab, 6918 Torresdale Ave., invited veterans, their families and others to paint the artwork on cloth panels for installation outside Veterans Village, a corner property at 5127 Duffield St. in Frankford.
Great first year at We Rock the Spectrum
Owner Kelly McAllister opened We Rock the Spectrum – Northeast Philadelphia on July 10, 2021. On Sunday – July 10, 2022 – McAllister welcomed children and families for a one-year anniversary celebration that included character appearances, resource vendors, face painting, a balloon drop, an ice cream truck and playtime.
Community Calendar (July 14-21)
Dear Readers: Email listings to news@northeasttimes.com. Current Events with Chuck 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Chuck Feldman leads a discussion-oriented class focusing on local, national and international issues, with an emphasis on politics. Free. Family Fun – Nature Activities by the River – Pleasant Hill Park Sponsored by Riverfront...
Victim ID’d in Bleigh Avenue murder
The police Homicide Division continues to investigate a murder early Monday on the 4500 block of Bleigh Ave. At 1:17 a.m., 15th Police District officers responded to a call for a person with a gun and a shooting victim. They found a man in the rear driveway with gunshot wounds to the head and right leg.
Open for business
Local businessman Keith Xiao last week hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Golden Nails & Spa, 7305 Frankford Ave. Joining Xiao were City Councilman Mike Driscoll, Mayfair Business Improvement District executive director Donny Smith and Pat Gallagher, a candidate in the 173rd Legislative District race. The large...
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop at Cannstatter’s
The Republican City Committee held a “Great American Family BBQ” on Saturday at Cannstatter’s, with Dr. Mehmet Oz among those in attendance. Oz won the seven-way GOP primary for Senate by just 940 votes over runner-up Dave McCormick, with Philadelphia giving him a winning margin of more than 3,600.
Honoring World War II vet Roland Scarinci
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle last week presented 99-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roland Scarinci with a House proclamation to recognize his efforts in the service of others during the pandemic. Scarinci, who lives on Benson Street in Rhawnhurst, received the proclamation during a visit to Boyle’s office at 8572 Bustleton...
