Spring sports coaches made top 10 tough

Come to Philadelphia, where the odds are very high you’ll get mugged, robbed, carjacked and shot. Mayor Kenney and DA Krasner, the two frauds, will give you a tour. The Philadelphia 76ers’ plan to build a new arena between 10th and 11th streets on Market is the culmination of IBEW Local 98’s major investment in and vision for a revitalized East Market Street corridor. With all of the new retail, hospitality and housing units already in place and now the 76ers new arena coming in 2031, this game-changing project will complete the rebirth of this vitally important stretch of Center City. The members of IBEW Local 98 and all of the Building Trades unions, many of whom live in Northeast Philadelphia, look forward to constructing a glorious new arena that is worthy of our city’s iconic NBA team.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO