11 people taken to hospital after multi-car crash on Beltway in Prince George's Co.

wjla.com
Related
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Four people are in critical condition after an apparent lightning strike in Lafayette Park NW Thursday, D.C. Fire said. Emergency personnel are on scene in the process of treating and transporting the patients to the hospital.
WJLA
3 men hospitalized after triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Three men were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a triple stabbing in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Police Department. One man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while police say two others suffered non-life-threatening...
WJLA
Man shoots roommate in Howard County, victim suffers life-threatening injuries: police
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Investigators are working to learn more after a man shot his roommate Tuesday night in Columbia, Howard County police said. Police were called to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace at 7:45 p.m. for a report that a man shot his roommate, also an adult male. Police took the suspect into custody at the residence and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
WBAL Radio
Multiple people injured in three separate shooting incidents in Baltimore
Four people were shot in three different incidents on Wednesday evening in a little over an hour. On Aug. 3, around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Hilton Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
WJLA
WATCH: Body cam footage, 911 calls released from deadly McLean officer-involved shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis released body camera footage and 911 calls Thursday afternoon from a July 7 incident that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting. Last month, officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Fairfax Co. officer shoots man after traffic stop; 2 men arrested on drug charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two men are facing drug charges after an officer-involved shooting around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night in Fairfax County left one of the men in the hospital. Police say they were conducting a traffic stop in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
WJLA
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Arlington Heights: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Police arrested an Arlington, Va. man following a fatal hit and run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood on Monday, according to a press release. Julio David Villazon, 62, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, driving under the influence and two counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Man with rifle yelling threats on Fairfax Co. balcony arrested after standoff: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One man was arrested after he was seen on an apartment balcony armed with a rifle and shouting threats in Fairfax County, Va. early Tuesday evening, according to police. A standoff situation ensued. Officers were called to the scene of a man brandishing a...
WJLA
All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield reopened, downed tree removed: VDOT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield are reopened Thursday after a downed tree caused delays for morning commuters in Fairfax County. According to VDOT, on the Beltway Inner Loop in Springfield, before Braddock, all northbound lanes were closed due to a tree on the roadway. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) A woman has died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to police. Viviana Oxlaj Pérez was walking near the Thomas Jefferson Community Center around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a truck struck her and then drove off, a family member told ARLnow.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
WJLA
Man found shot to death in Temple Hills; police investigating
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the 4900 block of Sharon Road just before 11 a.m. for the reported shooting, police said. When...
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
WJLA
Two teens arrested, charged in connection to pair of DC carjackings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD and the Prince George's Police Department teamed up to arrest a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy on carjacking charges. On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m. police say the suspects approached a person in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects assaulted the person, police said, adding they then took money from the victim then fled the scene.
Comments / 0