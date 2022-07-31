Calmatters: Is It Too Easy For Write-In Candidates In California Elections?

www.sfgate.com
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
San Jose Spotlight: Employees Protest Mistreatment At Major San Jose Food Plant
Former employees of Amy's Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory -- calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
Photos show McKinney Fire's destruction of Klamath River, a California town turned to ash
Deer walk among the ashes of a California town.
San Francisco sues feds over forced nursing home closure
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials said Thursday they have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over its decision to cut funding to a nursing home run by the city and the tight deadline it set to move all patients out of the facility that state and federal officials deemed was providing “substandard care.”
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Vice Mayor Passes Away After Battle With Ovarian Cancer
Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez, who announced in July that she was retiring from the Colma City Council, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. "No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news," said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. "I am honored to have served with Rae over the last fourteen years, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gonzalez family."
UC Berkeley pauses People's Park construction amid 'unlawful protest activity,' alleged violence
UC Berkeley said it is pausing construction at People's Park due to "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
Report: Calif. state employee received $185,000 despite not working for 4 years
A report from California State Auditor found that a state employee collected $185,000 in pay and benefits.
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
Median home prices fell everywhere in the Bay Area except Solano County in June
Some Bay Area counties have seen prices fall more than 7%.
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove
Hundreds gathered to watch the performance.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
