Bradford, PA

Keystone 12s lose first game at states, next game Sunday

By Admin
therecord-online.com
 4 days ago
therecord-online.com

wesb.com

Hollidaysburg Tops Greencastle (Twice) For PA Little League Title

Hollidaysburg upset Greencastle not once, but twice yesterday in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championships at Pitt-Bradford. Greencastle entered yesterday’s finals with a 3-0 record in the double-elimination style tournament. Hollidaysburg, meanwhile, was 4-1, after avenging its loss to Keystone that sent their path to the title through the loser’s bracket. Therefore, Hollidaysburg needed to beat Greencastle twice to earn the PA state championship.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mid-Penn Conference will have a slightly new look this fall with the addition of Gettysburg. The Warriors moved out of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and will join the Mid-Penn this season, which prompted a few changes in the conference's Colonial and Capital divisions. Gettysburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
ORBISONIA, PA
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
City
Greencastle, PA
Greencastle, PA
Sports
Bradford, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bradford, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Best Things to Do in St Marys, PA

Do you want to find a great place to buy antiques, visit historic landmarks and churches, or enjoy great brews at local microbreweries?. Sounds like you might need a trip to St Marys. St Marys was founded in 1842 by a group of Bavarian Catholics. It is located in Elk...
SAINT MARYS, PA
fox8tv.com

Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy

There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Cumberland (MD)

Resting in an Appalachian mountainscape, the city of Cumberland developed as an industrial center in the mid-19th century at a nexus point in the region’s road, railroad and canal networks. Now a destination for tourists, Cumberland is still a crossroads, and you can ride the awe-inspiring Western Maryland Scenic...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WOLF

Truck Drivers needed in PA

As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Keystone#The Keystone 12#Little League#Rbi
Franklin County Free Press

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: ThomasCrew

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 1747 Cape Lookout St : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania,. 17202-8121 intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Chambersburg Pennsylvania, this...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands.  “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PennDOT Closing Oswayo Street in Shinglehouse

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Potter County Maintenance Division will close Route 4017 (Oswayo Street) Monday, August 15 and implement a detour using Route 44 and Route 1009 (Bell Run Road). The closure allows maintenance crews to replace the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse Borough near the entrance to the Shinglehouse Assembly Park.
SHINGLEHOUSE, PA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wesb.com

Rollover Accident in Smethport

Only minor injuries were suffered in a rollover accident in Smethport Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the accident site on Route 6 near Dead Man’s Curve shortly before 11 AM to find the vehicle resting on its roof, and that the driver, a 20-year-old woman, had managed to get out of the vehicle by herself.
SMETHPORT, PA
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD

