The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In a season that has turned into a titanic struggle for the Los Angeles Angels, they suffered another pain-staking defeat Thursday. The Halos tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 in a crazy matinee affair at Angel Stadium. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. “I guess they always say solo home runs don’t beat you, but you feel like if you hit seven, you might. It didn’t work out for us,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said.
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season. The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8. Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he is hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games. “You’ve got to understand your body, I understand mine and my place on this team,” he said before the Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to my agent, the GM, I’ve got to talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.
